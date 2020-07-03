Reckoning With Anti-Blackness in Indian Country

At a systems level, born out of both self-preservation and greed, some Native nations initially mimicked their white, European counterparts by adopting practices like slavery, blood quantum policing, and racial segregation—all with the express interest of ensuring that Black people remained on the margins of their society, too. A handful of nations even went full method actor and followed their interpretation of American governance up with years of protracted—and ongoing—legal battles against granting full citizenship rights to Black tribal members known as Freedmen. This is the end goal of the four-century-long assimilation ploy. It is easy to point at boarding schools and urban relocation programs and decry the American government for attacking Native culture; it is far more difficult and more prudent to acknowledge how we allowed our governing bodies to slowly take the shape of the racist oppressor we share with Black community members.

When I take a step back and look at Pembroke and the Roanhorse cases, I see two distinct examples of how anti-Black racism works in Native communities. Pembroke is an overt, physical rejection of Black community members being allowed the space to voice their needs. This version of racism is easier to identify, because its proponents have few fears about being labeled racist, which also makes this brand difficult to combat. (Robeson County will again be one of the counties Donald Trump counts on come November, seeing as he won it by five points in 2016.)

Roanhorse’s, on the other hand, is a slightly more sinister, “just-asking-questions” attempt at exclusion that functions at an individual level but also through different systems of prestige and legitimacy. What critics of this sort refuse to acknowledge, or quickly brush off, is the fact that their campaign against this one artist easily fits in a pattern of “vetting” Black Native people. While Roanhorse’s critics might believe themselves to be pursuing the same line of critique used to address Senator Warren, they feel closer in spirit to the Obama-era birthers than anything else. There is no denying that there exist today dozens of people in prominent positions who are lying about their own Native ancestry either because they’re greedy and craven or just because it’s a warm comfort to wrap themselves in. But as Shaggy wrote, Roanhorse’s creative and professional intentions do not appear predatory or self-affirming but rather “create a positive space and proper representation of Indigenous characters and cultures.” That is to say, she seeks to create what did not exist for her.