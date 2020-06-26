How the Confederates Conquered America’s “Home of the Infantry”

The historical record is unambiguous: Fort Benning was named for a white supremacist, by white supremacists, as part of a national campaign to enshrine a white supremacist narrative of the Civil War. And the Army has allowed the name to stand for more than a century.

Founded in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1894, the UDC held an outsized influence in perpetuating white supremacy in the United States since Reconstruction ended. The UDC “aspired to transform military defeat into a political and cultural victory, where state’s rights and white supremacy remained intact,” as University of North Carolina-Charlotte history professor Karen L. Cox puts it in her scholarship on the group. Scions of the wealthy white elite of the South, the UDC’s women were able to ruthlessly exploit their personal and political connections at every turn.

The UDC vehicle for vindicating and celebrating the Confederacy was the Lost Cause, a misleading narrative of the war and Reconstruction that cast the Southern Civil War cause as a noble one, more about principles and virtues rather than slavery. In this distorted version of history, the United States overwhelmed the rebellion instead of militarily defeating it; Confederate leaders—especially Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson—were saints; and “Johnny Rebs”were the bravest and fiercest soldiers ever seen. The Lost Cause also held that Black people were incapable of exercising freedom and had been better off in the Old South—as evidence, adherents pointed to embattled, Black-led Republican governments in the Reconstruction South, framing them as chaotic and evil. The entire Lost Cause campaign, from its account of the war’s causes to its characterization of Black politicians, “absolutely is about white supremacy,” said Caroline Janney, director of the John L. Nau III Center for Civil War History at the University of Virginia.

The UDC channeled that energy into two main focus areas: education and commemoration. “That included monument building, textbook writing, policing of curriculum, and what books were in the library, as well as policing what plays were put on, and producing books as well that celebrated both the Confederacy and the Klan together,” said Adam Domby, a historian at the College of Charleston and author of The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory. “The UDC marked anything and everything that didn’t move,” UNC-Charlotte’s Cox explained to me in an email: It was a way of ensuring that politicians around the country regularly paid homage to the Lost Cause. And during World War I, there were lots of new things that needed naming.

Throughout the summer of 1918, the white elite of Columbus, Georgia, were hopeful but nervous. A hand-written Chamber of Commerce journal in the Columbus State University Archives reveals how city residents had begun lobbying the federal government to locate a military training camp there as early as March 1917—before the United States had even entered the war. On August 18, 1918, the front page of the Columbus Ledger declared victory: The Army was to build a new infantry school outside the Southwest Georgia city.

The following morning’s Ledger front page headline was “Ladies Endorse Camp Benning.” The ladies were members of the Lizzie Rutherford Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and they had “unanimously voted to request the [War Department] to name the army camp which is to be located here in honor of the memory of the lamented General Henry L. Benning,” according to the Chamber of Commerce summary. The same day, the chapter’s secretary and its vice president sent a telegram to Secretary of War Newton D. Baker to “earnestly and respectfully request that the Army camp to be located in [Columbus] be named in honor of our much beloved Gen. Henry L. Benning.”

Benning was not widely celebrated for his military prowess; unlike eight of the nine other Confederates with Army bases named after them, Benning never even served in the United States military—rebellion in the Civil War constituted the entirety of his military career. What Benning was, however, was a key figure in the secessionist movement, described by one historian as an “important fireeater.” As early as 1849, he had argued that Southern secession from the United States would be the only way to protect slavery. He had no shortage of personal motives to protect slavery, having been born into a plantation family and enslaved 89 Black people. Benning later led a walkout of pro-slavery Southern delegates from the 1860 Democratic convention after the Northern delegations refused to explicitly support slavery in the party platform, a walkout virtually guaranteeing Abraham Lincoln’s election victory. Then in a pro-secession speech that November, Benning painted the newly elected Lincoln as a boogeyman to stoke fears of open race war, claiming Black people were “savages” who would “exterminate the white race.”



Another contributing factor to Benning’s unanimous selection was that his daughter, Anna Caroline Benning, was the president of the local UDC chapter and perhaps the most powerful woman in Columbus. Her 1935 obituary mourned her as “one of the most picturesque and beloved women of the state” and “a true daughter of the old southern aristocracy.” Known as “Tiny” Benning, she also served as president of the local Ladies Memorial Association, a predecessor to the UDC, and founded the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter, later ascending to national office in that organization.