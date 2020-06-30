The Confederates Loved America, and They’re Still Defining What Patriotism Means

Shortly after Appomattox, former Confederates were once again offering odes to the glorious Union they had so recently attempted to destroy. This wasn’t hypocrisy; it made sense. While they were proud of the attempt they had made to stand up for their supposed rights, the defeated rebels now recognized that their patriotic forefathers had been right after all: The Union itself offered the best protection for the system of racial subordination and unfree labor they depended on, and which they now sought to re-establish in fact if not in name. In 1867, just two years after the collapse of Southern independence, a former Confederate senator from Georgia named Benjamin Hill called the Union “the wisest, noblest, and grandest contribution ever made by the human intellect to the science of government.” To Hill’s mind, both the United States and the Confederacy represented the same thing: a nation founded on white supremacy. The rebellion that created one had succeeded; the other had failed. But so long as the first recommitted itself to the doctrines of racial hierarchy that had defined it until the war, the ex-rebels’ loyalty to it would once again be absolute. (Seven years after giving that speech, Hill was elected to the U.S. Congress.)

Wealthy white Southerners like Hill trusted that the four years of death and suffering would convince Americans in the North never again to challenge the fundamental compromises that had been made in order to enact the Constitution in the first place. And they were right. After 1877, when Republicans agreed to withdraw military troops from the South in exchange for allowing their presidential candidate, Rutherford B. Hayes, to take office after a disputed election, the effort to reconstruct the Union on more equitable, democratic, enlightened terms was aborted. The end of Reconstruction signalled a return to the great American political tradition of compromise for the sake of national unity, whatever the cost—especially if that cost was to be paid by people of color. “Some of the war’s greatest results, the civil and political liberties of African Americans, were slowly becoming sacrificial offerings on the altar of reunion,” historian David Blight has observed.

As they had before the war, many Northerners once again sympathized with the traditional Southern equation of patriotism with respect for the right of the white citizens of each state to take charge of their own affairs. The 1877 pact confirmed the Confederates’ original contention that union was possible on no other terms than those amenable to white supremacy. Georgia’s Robert Toombs, a former Confederate general and cabinet official, pledged his willingness “to face thirty years of war to get rid of negro suffrage in the South.” Hardly any Northerners were willing to face the same to keep it in place.