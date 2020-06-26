D.C. Statehood Is a Test of Biden’s Political Courage

The District’s status is a product of both the Constitution’s provision establishing the city as a federal district (which drew complaints from residents even then) and simple racism. As the city’s Black population boomed, in the 1950s and 1960s, the debates over its autonomy and representation came to reflect the nation’s racial divide. In a representative moment in 1972, Louisiana Congressman John Rarick, a conservative Democrat, argued before the House’s committee on the District that the city lacked a “proper racial balance” and would be taken over by black Muslims if granted the authority to govern itself. When another congressman interrupted Rarick to remark that he was “a leading racist in the Congress,” Rarick’s reply was simple: “That’s why I’m opposed to home rule.” Yet the rationale for rectifying the city’s situation was clear and strong enough by the end of the 1970s that Congress passed, on a bipartisan basis, a constitutional amendment granting the District two senators and a voting congressman in the House—a measure vociferously supported even by ex-segregationist Strom Thurmond. But the amendment was never ratified by the requisite number of states, and waning congressional interest in the District’s status after its failure helped shift activists toward full statehood for D.C. as an alternative strategy.

In sum, the push for statehood is not only justifiable on its own merits but also animated by concerns so unassailably valid that Congress approved the amendment of the Constitution to address them decades ago. But Trump is not wrong to say that statehood would increase Democratic power in the Senate. This is, in fact, among the primary reasons why the Biden administration should make statehood a priority if he wins in November. It has been estimated that by 2040, 30 percent of the American population—concentrated in whiter, older, more rural, and thus more conservative states—will control 68 percent of the seats in the Senate given the upper house’s apportionment scheme and current population trends. It doesn’t take much math or demographic projection to understand that Republicans already have enough disproportionate power in the Senate to defeat legislation on climate change, health care, gun control, and other issues that a majority of Americans would support.

The fate of the Biden legislative agenda, the general future of federal Democratic policymaking, and the legitimacy of Congress as a democratic institution all rest upon whether Senate Democrats will decide to even the balance of power in the chamber—not just for their own party, but for Americans now penalized in one of the chambers necessary for passing major legislation simply for living within the most populous parts of the country. Statehood for the District ⁠and the addition of two reliably liberal senators from a large city would help, as would the elimination of the legislative filibuster, which effectively imposes a supermajority requirement for the passage of most bills. In fact, statehood will not pass the Senate unless a Democratic Senate majority kills the filibuster. However well Democrats do on Election Day, they will not be returning to the Hill in January with 60 Senate seats.