D.C. Statehood Is a Test of Biden’s Political Courage

On Friday, House Democrats are all but certain to pass a bill making the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state, marking the first time in history a house of Congress has formally approved statehood for the District. Naturally, the bill is doomed in the Senate for reasons President Donald Trump candidly explained in May. “D.C. will never be a state,” he told The New York Post in an interview. “You mean District of Columbia, a state? Why? So we can have two more Democratic—Democrat senators and five more congressmen? No thank you. That’ll never happen.” Purely to drive the point home, the White House announced Wednesday that Trump would veto the bill even if it were passed by the Senate.

In rejecting statehood, the Republican Party is denying those seats not only to Democrats as a partisan matter, but to the 700,000 District residents who have no real voting representation in the Congress that governs them. As is commonly pointed out, the city is more populous than two states, which, like every other state, each have two senators and full members of the House. The situation is even less defensible than most Americans vaguely informed about the District’s status likely realize: the problem is not only that residents lack a meaningful say in national affairs, but that the city’s municipal policies have been attacked and undermined by conservative members of Congress from elsewhere in the country who take full advantage of Congress’ Constitutional authority over the District’s laws and budget. Washington’s position was recently brought into particularly stark relief with President Trump’s deployment of military and federal law enforcement personnel against the District’s peaceful demonstrators earlier this month.

The District’s status is a product both of the Constitution’s provision establishing the city as a federal district (which drew complaints from residents even then), as well as simple racism. As the city’s Black population boomed in the 1950s and 1960s, the debates over its autonomy and representation came to reflect the nation’s racial divide. In a representative moment in 1972, Louisiana congressman John Rarick, a conservative Democrat, argued before the House’s committee on the District itself lacked a “proper racial balance” and that the city would be taken over by black Muslims if granted the authority to govern itself. When another Congressman interrupted Rarick to remark that he was “a leading racist in the Congress,” Rarick’s reply was simple: ”That’s why I’m opposed to home rule.” Yet the rationale for rectifying the city’s situation was clear and strong enough by the end of the 1970s that Congress passed, on a bipartisan basis, a Constitutional amendment granting the District two Senators and a voting Congressman in the House—a measure vociferously supported even by ex-segregationist Strom Thurmond. But the amendment was never ratified by the requisite number of states, and waning Congressional interest in the District’s status after its failure helped shift activists towards full statehood for D.C. as an alternative strategy.

In sum, the push for statehood is not only justifiable on its own merits but also animated by concerns so unassailably valid that Congress approved the amendment of the Constitution to address them decades ago. But Trump is not wrong to say that statehood would increase Democratic power in the Senate. This is, in fact, among the primary reasons why the Biden administration should make statehood a priority if he wins in November. It has been estimated that by 2040, 30 percent of the American population—concentrated in whiter, older, more rural, and thus more conservative states—will control 68 percent of the seats in the Senate given the upper house’s apportionment scheme and current population trends. It doesn’t take much math or demographic projection to understand that Republicans already have enough disproportionate power in the Senate to defeat legislation on climate change, health care, gun control and other issues that a majority of Americans would support.

The fate of the Biden legislative agenda, the general future of federal Democratic policymaking, and Congress’ legitimacy as a democratic institution all rest upon whether Senate Democrats will decide to even the balance of power in the chamber—not just for their own party, but for Americans now penalized in one of the chambers necessary for passing major legislation simply for living within the most populous parts of the country. Statehood for the District ⁠and the addition of two reliably liberal Senators from a large city would help, as would the elimination of the legislative filibuster, which effectively imposes a supermajority requirement for the passage of most bills. In fact, statehood will not pass the Senate unless a Democratic Senate majority kills the filibuster. However well Democrats do on Election Day, they will not be returning to the Hill in January with 60 Senate seats.