The “Women’s Vote” Never Existed

Yet the broad migration of women to the Democrats is underlain by other demographic trends. Specifically, this political turn has largely been driven by women of color—Black, Latina, Native American, and Asian American women, all of whom vote for Democrats at higher rates than their white counterparts and who, together, constitute one of the fastest-growing segments of the electorate. In the 2018 Georgia governor’s race, for instance, Black women voters overwhelmingly backed Democrat Stacey Abrams, nearly propelling her to victory in a historically red state. (Exit polls found that 75 percent of white women voted for Republican Brian Kemp.) A year earlier, in Alabama’s special election for the Senate, 98 percent of Black women voters in the state cast votes for Democrat Doug Jones, who won the seat. At the same time, while Black women are the most consistent Democratic voting bloc, they unsurprisingly vote at lower rates when politicians don’t meaningfully engage them. “They take us for granted,” California Representative Barbara Lee told NPR. “And over the years, it’s been up and down, up and down. But for the most part, I don’t believe that—until now, at least—there’s been a recognition of the value of African American women, not only to the Democratic Party but to the country.”

You can observe a similar pattern among Latina and Asian women voters. As the Center for American Progress has noted, 76 percent of Latinas and two-thirds of Asian women voted for Barack Obama in 2012, compared to only 42 percent of white women. Yet both groups turn out to vote at lower rates than white women—the result of scant outreach from politicians and, in some cases, language barriers. “If Democrats don’t act, we predict nearly 60 percent of eligible Latino voters in battleground states will stay home,” Stephanie Valencia, the co-founder of a group that studies Latino political participation, wrote in May of the upcoming election. Women of color voters consistently cast ballots for Democrats, then, but whether they’ll be compelled to turn out for politicians that ignore them or fail to adequately address their concerns is another matter entirely.

Around half of white women voters, on the other hand, regularly vote Republican. That fact surfaced to some shock in the aftermath of the 2016 election, where exit polls found that around 53 percent of white women voters had supported Trump. That was just a few points lower than the percentage of white women voters who had voted for Mitt Romney in the presidential election before.

As anti-abortion organizations like the SBA List and Phyllis Schlafly’s infamous STOP ERA campaign demonstrate, women—and white women, in particular—have also played central roles in organizing for and around the right-wing causes that make up the so-called war on women. (“I would say, more often in American politics, women have been a conservative force rather than a liberal one,” historian Jill Lepore told The New York Times in 2018.) In the minds of plenty of Democrats, the explanation for conservative women’s political ideologies is a kind of false consciousness: As former first lady Michelle Obama put it in an interview after the 2016 election, “Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice.”

But it could also be the case that those women simply heard their voices elsewhere. According to Melissa Deckman, a political scientist and author of the book Tea Party Women, women on the right frequently employ a type of gendered rhetoric to describe their political activity; they describe themselves as acting as women and in the interests of women. “They talked about being mothers who didn’t want to hand a debt to their children and grandchildren,” Deckman told me. “They felt the policies proposed by Obama and the federal government were usurping the role of family.” It wasn’t a new sentiment for the right, but it was funneled through a brand of right-wing women’s empowerment. But if that language sounds somewhat different from that used by feminists on the other side of the political spectrum, there are also overlaps that illuminate how politically expansive the idea of women’s representation can be.

For instance, many women who became active in the Tea Party during or after the 2008 election were inspired by Sarah Palin, who was then the governor of Alaska and John McCain’s running mate. “Sarah Palin was symbolic to a lot of white middle-class women because for the first time they saw someone who looked like them on the national stage,” Deckman said. “She was pro-life, she was pro-gun, she was conservative, and she was very feminine.” The women who gravitated toward Palin also felt that she had been unfairly maligned by the national media, and, in at least one case, they connected that to the media’s depiction of a different famous politician. “The way they treated Hillary is unforgivable, and then they did it to Sarah Palin,” one Tea Party activist told Slate in 2010.

Conservative women activists are predominantly white, and white grievance plays a clear role in their political organizing. (Onetime Tea Party star Michele Bachmann, for instance, once groused that Obama’s immigration policies would lead to “millions of unskilled, illiterate, foreign nationals coming into the United States who can’t speak the English language.”) While white women’s commitment to white supremacy at the expense of sisterhood emerged as the prevailing explanation for Trump’s victory with that demographic during the last election, even the concept of a “white women’s vote” unravels somewhat under closer inspection: 53 percent of white women is a majority, but it’s also just over half, which means that a not-insignificant number of white women didn’t vote for Trump.

In fact, political scientist Theda Skocpol has found that middle-aged suburban white women—“not a glamorous category,” as she put it—ended up providing a substantial portion of the grassroots muscle behind the “blue wave” of the 2018 midterms. According to Skocpol, around 2,000 decentralized groups of mostly suburban women (and some men) formed across the country in the wake of the 2016 election. Galvanized by the election of Trump, these women were less interested in staking out specific policy positions than in simply turning out Democratic voters for the midterms. “The major activity that these groups engaged in, in 2018, was going out and canvassing,” Skocpol told The New Republic.