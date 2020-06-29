The Western Origins of the “Southern Strategy”

The strengthened Republicans greeted the alienated Southerners with open arms. While there was no possibility of them actually becoming Republicans, they were perfectly willing to form a conservative coalition in Congress to block progressive legislation.

Harry Truman’s ascension to the presidency in 1945 created another crisis for the South. Unlike Roosevelt—who mostly accommodated that region on racial issues—Truman acted, desegregating the military and the civil service, which had been segregated by Woodrow Wilson. At the same time, Northern liberals like Minneapolis Mayor Hubert Humphrey were pushing the Democratic Party to do more on civil rights.

Racist Southerners were outraged by Truman’s actions and hatched a plan to assure his defeat in 1948 by running a third-party presidential bid led by Senator Strom Thurmond, Democrat of South Carolina. In what was expected to be a close race against Republican Governor Thomas E. Dewey of New York, the loss of a couple of Southern states would likely doom Truman’s prospects, the insurgents thought.

Although Thurmond carried four states, Truman eked out an upset victory. Not only that, Democrats recaptured the House and Senate after Republicans had taken control of both in 1946. The bulk of new members were liberals from the North, eager to do something meaningful about civil rights. Frustrating their efforts, however, were seniority rules that greatly benefited the Southerners.

Southern Democrats had largely escaped losses in the 1946 elections and thus gained considerable seniority, becoming chairmen of many important committees for the next several decades. They also installed one of their own, Lyndon Johnson of Texas, as Senate majority leader in 1955. His principal job was keeping civil rights legislation bottled up—without leaving anyone’s fingerprints behind.

As all of this was happening, the dynamics within the Republican Party were changing in ways that made it even more accommodating to Southern conservatives. The key was the rise of the West and its increasing political power as the population of Western states skyrocketed after World War II.

Unlike Eastern Republicans, whose history was defined by opposition to slavery, Western Republicans had long held racial views toward Asians and Native Americans similar to those of Southern Democrats toward African Americans. For example, Republican Governor Leland Stanford of California had this to say in his 1862 Inaugural Address:

To my mind it is clear, that the settlement among us of an inferior race is to be discouraged, by every legitimate means. Asia, with her numberless millions, sends to our shores the dregs of her population.… There can be no doubt but that the presence of numbers among us of a degraded and distinct people must exercise a deleterious influence upon the superior race, and, to a certain extent, repel desirable immigration. It will afford me great pleasure to concur with the Legislature in any constitutional action, having for its object the repression of the immigration of the Asiatic races.

Discrimination against Asians culminated in enactment of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 under Republican President Chester A. Arthur, which formed the basis for all subsequent efforts to restrict immigration based on race and ethnicity. The 1888 Republican platform, in fact, said this was just the first step: “We declare our hostility to the introduction into this country of foreign contract labor and of Chinese labor, alien to our civilization and constitution; and we demand the rigid enforcement of the existing laws against it, and favor such immediate legislation as will exclude such labor from our shores.”