America Has a Secret Police Problem

Americans in other cities faced similar experiences over the past few weeks. In New York City, protesters and journalists noted that many NYPD officers had placed black bands of mourning around their badges, which conveniently obscured their badge numbers. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea had announced in April that officers would be wearing the black bands in memory of the NYPD officers who had died of Covid-19. But as The Intercept reported earlier this month, the department’s policies forbid officers from using them or other means to hide their numbers, thereby making it far harder to discern who is responsible for misconduct and abuse.

A certain amount of secrecy in law enforcement is expected when conducting investigations. It can even help protect Americans’ rights instead of violate them. Thanks to police unions and friendly legislators, however, it’s all too often a means to provide impunity. ProPublica’s Eric Umansky recently wrote about how he witnessed an unmarked NYPD car roll up into his Brooklyn neighborhood, where it hit a black teenager; the officers involved in the collision then jumped out to question and arrest a nearby group of black kids for no apparent reason. Umansky, in an attempt to report out the incident, kept in touch with the families of the kids involved in the incident as they entered a labyrinth of silence. The NYPD released their children without paperwork or the names of the officers involved and ignored Umansky’s requests for clarification about what happened. While the city has a civilian oversight board, the department controls its access to body-cam footage and certain records.

New York took one recent step toward reform by repealing a state law known as 50-a, which shielded police misconduct records from the public. Similar measures exist in jurisdictions across the United States. Chicago’s police union contracts, for example, include language that require the department to destroy police disciplinary records after five years. The Chicago Police Department duly complied until federal judges began halting the practice in 1991 because of litigation. A Justice Department report in 2017 found that the CPD’s policy “not only may impair the investigation of older misconduct, but also deprives CPD of important discipline and personnel documentation that will assist in monitoring historical patterns of misconduct.” Earlier this month, the Illinois Supreme Court rejected a bid by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police to enforce the provision. Police unions in other cities often negotiate similar provisions, which can make it impossible to establish individual misconduct rates or citywide trends. (Chicago’s police, by the way, famously operated an off-the-books interrogation black site that was finally exposed by The Guardian’s Spencer Ackerman in 2015.)