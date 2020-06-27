America Has a Secret Police Problem

Americans in other cities faced similar experiences over the past few weeks. In New York City, protesters and journalists noted that many NYPD officers had placed black bands of mourning around their badges, which conveniently obscured their badge numbers. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea had announced in April that officers would be wearing the black bands in memory of the NYPD officers who had died of Covid-19. But as The Intercept reported earlier this month, the department’s policies forbid officers from using them or other means to hide their numbers, thereby making it far harder to discern who is responsible for misconduct and abuse.

A certain amount of secrecy in law enforcement is expected when conducting investigations. It can even help protect Americans’ rights instead of violate them. Thanks to police unions and friendly legislators, however, it’s all too often a means to provide impunity. ProPublica’s Eric Umansky recently wrote about how he witnessed an unmarked NYPD car roll up into his Brooklyn neighborhood, where it hit a black teenager; the officers involved in the collision then jumped out to question and arrest a nearby group of black kids for no apparent reason. Umansky, in an attempt to report out the incident, kept in touch with the families of the kids involved in the incident as they entered a labyrinth of silence. The NYPD released their children without paperwork or the names of the officers involved and ignored Umansky’s requests for clarification about what happened. While the city has a civilian oversight board, the department controls its access to body-cam footage and certain records.

New York took one recent step toward reform by repealing a state law known as 50-a, which shielded police misconduct records from the public. Similar measures exist in jurisdictions across the United States. Chicago’s police union contracts, for example, include language that require the department to destroy police disciplinary records after five years. The Chicago Police Department duly complied until federal judges began halting the practice in 1991 because of litigation. A Justice Department report in 2017 found that the CPD’s policy “not only may impair the investigation of older misconduct, but also deprives CPD of important discipline and personnel documentation that will assist in monitoring historical patterns of misconduct.” Earlier this month, the Illinois Supreme Court rejected a bid by the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police to enforce the provision. Police unions in other cities often negotiate similar provisions, which can make it impossible to establish individual misconduct rates or citywide trends. (Chicago’s police, by the way, famously operated an off-the-books interrogation black site that was finally exposed by The Guardian’s Spencer Ackerman in 2015.)

Sometimes police secrecy manifests itself in more subtle ways. At the federal level, the FBI compiles the nation’s crime rates from data provided by roughly 18,000 law enforcement agencies across the country. The Bureau of Justice Statistics tracks a variety of other metrics about the criminal justice system: the demographics of America’s incarcerated population, rates of prison rape, deaths of law enforcement officers, and so on. But other important numbers simply aren’t tracked. There are no official statistics for fatal police shootings, for example, although The Washington Post has maintained a log since 2015. Centralized federal databases on use-of-force data, officer disciplinary reports, and other valuable information simply don’t exist.

What happens without that information? Earlier this week, The New York Times reported on how one New Jersey police officer, 31-year-old Ryan Dubiel, had worked for nine different police departments in the state, racking up complaints and concerns from superior officers, before he was arrested this month for pepper-spraying a group of black bystanders in the township of Woodlynne without justification. In other instances, the outcome can be even more tragic. Timothy Loehmann, the former Cleveland officer who killed Tamir Rice in 2014, had previously quit another department after superiors there raised concerns about him. After Cleveland fired him in 2017, a small Ohio town hired him as a part-time officer in 2018, only to reverse course after public outrage.

Transparency isn’t a cure-all—and in some cases it isn’t even a cure at all. Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer charged with murdering George Floyd, received at least 17 misconduct complaints over the course of his career and suffered no apparent consequences for them. City leaders are now moving toward disbanding the police department altogether. While polls show that a majority of Americans aren’t willing to go quite that far, there’s a clear appetite for broader systemic reforms to American policing. Shedding more sunlight on police departments and their practices is a very good place to start. If not, police secrecy could risk turning our law enforcement agencies into the secret police that Americans rightly fear and despise in other countries.