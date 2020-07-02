Hurricane Season Traps People on the Wrong Side of the Income Gap

But even a mildly active hurricane season this year could be disastrous. Florida is still dealing with exploding Covid-19 cases and an unemployment system that has been so slow and inconsistent in providing aid that it is facing a class-action lawsuit. Those catastrophes have disproportionately fallen on low-income people. In response to Covid, the federal government has provided a slightly enhanced social safety net: a onetime $1,200 stimulus check and an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits. But especially with those unemployment expansions set to expire at the end of July, Floridians already struggling to pay their bills may be devastated by any hurricanes or floods that hit the state.

In 2018, it cost the average family around $1,000 to evacuate for Hurricane Irma, a number that is out of reach for many Floridians right now. And in a worst-case scenario, not being able to leave could be fatal. In 2005, over 1,800 people died in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, with drowning reported as the likely cause of death. Many were essentially trapped because they couldn’t afford to leave: The poverty rate in New Orleans was nearly 30 percent, and 112,000 of the 500,000 in New Orleans didn’t have access to a car.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael hit the Florida panhandle, killing at least 30 people. In Panama City, where about one out of every five residents lives below the poverty line, those who felt the hurricane the hardest were those with the least money. “Hurricanes are particularly punishing because of the exorbitant costs associated with adequate preparation,” reported HuffPost. “For low-income people who endured damage to their homes and personal property in Florida, it could take years for them to recoup the losses.”