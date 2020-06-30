The Fed Is Bailing Out Polluters While Cities Struggle

Ever since bailout talk began this spring, climate campaigners have worried funds would be funneled to Big Oil and other polluting giants. Now, it seems that fear was more than justified. While economic recovery money is being disbursed through multiple channels, including the Main Street Lending Program and various tax breaks, on Sunday the Federal Reserve released the list of bonds it has purchased so far through its BlackRock-managed Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, in its attempt to prop up the investment-grade corporate bond market.

The Fed’s disclosures show the institution is making it easier for fossil fuel corporations to get relief than it is for struggling state and local governments, some of whom are facing unemployment rates north of 40 percent. As fossil fuel companies and utilities that have funded climate denial and continue polluting the planet look to take home billions in various federal bailouts, some 97 percent of the 255 cities, states and counties nominally eligible for financing from the Fed are likely to be excluded from its relief programs.



As of June 15, the figures released Sunday showed, the U.S. central bank had bought $37 million worth of energy and utility company debt, including millions each from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Energy Transfer Operating, the energy infrastructure company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline. Energy companies and investor-owned utilities make up nearly 18 percent of purchases so far. The Fed’s other recently released information—the components of its Broad Market Index, which indicate the corporate bonds the Fed intends to purchase, and on what scale—offers a preview of what’s to come: big relief to the world’s largest car companies, as well as to BP and other fossil fuel interests, including Southern Company, Halliburton and the controversial energy infrastructure firms Kinder Morgan and Enbridge.

One of the companies whose debt the Fed has already purchased, Diamondback Energy, has long been rated a non-investment grade or junk bond by Moody’s. But because the other two main bond-rating agencies have each deemed it investment grade, it qualifies for a bailout. If the Fed continues on this path, the UK-based think tank InfluenceMap has calculated that the Fed could be saddled with $19 billion worth of high-risk fossil fuel bonds, $4 billion of which could prop up companies that would otherwise go out of business. There may be even more relief to such companies coming soon. The Fed’s primary market facility—in which it will purchase bonds directly from companies, rather than purchasing bonds companies have already put onto the market—began operating on Monday.

Contrast the Fed’s generosity to the world’s biggest polluters to that furnished by its Municipal Lending Facility (MLF), the vehicle designed as a result of the the CARES Act to distribute $500 billion worth of aid to local and state governments facing urgent budget shortfalls amidst the current recession. After public pressure for an expansion of the MLF, which initially would have included just 10 cities and 15 counties, the facility is now nominally open to 83 cities and 122 counties nationwide that meet its threshold population criteria of 250,000 and 500,000 residents, respectively. Many states contain no eligible cities or counties at all. Notably, this current criteria also excludes all but one of the five cities now saddled with the country’s highest unemployment rates.