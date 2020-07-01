The True Story of the Freed Slave Kneeling at Lincoln’s Feet

There was much more to Alexander’s life besides his relationship with Eliot. He was married to a woman enslaved west of St. Louis, with whom he had 10 children. Though we don’t know much about his personal life, the experiences of other African Americans allow us to piece together the myriad loyalties and affiliations available to Alexander. It is likely he had ties to local Black communities that were emerging in the 1840s, to networks of African American ministers like John Berry Meachum, who opened a school for African American children at the First Baptist Church. When the school grew to over 300 pupils, local authorities moved swiftly to close it down and accused Meachum of stirring up trouble. Instead, five more schools opened in Black churches around the city. Missouri then passed a stringent literacy law in 1847 that forbade any school teaching of Black students and also banned the holding of Black church services without the presence of a white constable or police officer. In response, Meachum created a new school on a barge in the Mississippi River, beyond the reach of state jurisdiction. Students daily commuted by skiff out to the Freedom School.

African Americans, like other migrants to the American West, built worlds for themselves when and where they could. The silence of the fugitive slave, the stillness and nakedness of the figure of Archer Alexander on the Emancipation Memorial, may well reflect the fragments of African American life that whites were able to see, but they should not be mistaken for empty space or lack of a voice. Eliot represented Alexander’s opportunity for protection from enslavement, but Alexander also offered Eliot a way to preserve his growing commitments to racial justice and religious liberalism. They promised one another expansive visions of society that could only be glimpsed—and maybe still are only seen—as partial and unfinished.

When Eliot visited the sculptor Thomas Ball, in his Italian studio in 1869, he spied a statue created after Lincoln’s death featuring the president and an “ideal figure of a slave wearing a liberty cap.” He inquired whether Ball might be interested in creating something similar for the Freedmen’s Memorial Society, but he requested two changes. First, rather than “receiving the gift of freedom passively,” Eliot requested that the slave be “helping to break the chain that had bound him.” Second, he forwarded a photograph of Archer Alexander: Rather than an ideal slave, he wanted the visage of his longtime employee.