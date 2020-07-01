Defund the Sheriffs, Too

Many other sheriff’s departments merit similar scrutiny but are rarely subject to it. Jessica Pishko, a senior counsel at the Justice Collaborative, cautions that any large county, such as Los Angeles, will have a very different sheriff’s department than a suburb or rural town. But one structural issue that extends across most sheriff’s departments is that deputies have the power to conduct law enforcement on the street and run the jails, a level of authority that invites abuse. Perhaps as a result, in many rural counties, jail populations have increased dramatically over the past decade. “You shouldn’t have the person in charge of street patrols, SWAT teams, and search warrants be the same person who controls who is brought to jails and under what conditions they’re treated when they get there,” Pishko told me. In 41 California counties, the sheriff can also perform the duties of the coroner.

The differences between sheriff’s departments help to insulate them from reform. “Sheriff’s department funding structures, as well as their duties, change from county to county,” says University of Oklahoma assistant professor Lindsey Meeks, who recently released a first-of-its-kind academic study on local media coverage of sheriff’s departments. “The fact that they’re not uniform across the board definitely makes them harder to organize around than police departments—and it makes it harder for citizens to intervene in sheriff’s department processes.”

There is also relatively little existing scholarship on sheriff’s departments for researchers to draw from. “There is a very small group of academics doing this work,” Meeks says. “In our culture, there’s a strong emphasis on police and policing. When we talk about law enforcement, we tend to group sheriffs under the ‘police umbrella’ without recognizing they’re distinct entities.”

County sheriffs are typically elected to office, unlike appointed city police chiefs. (Sheriffs are appointed in Rhode Island, Hawaii, and a few scattershot counties, like Denver and Miami-Dade.) But Meeks found that local news coverage of sheriff candidates and departments is generally paltry, and sheriff elections occurring in presidential election years receive even less comprehensive coverage than in off-years. Heading into November, many Americans don’t know much about their local sheriff’s responsibilities and how their department is organized—and they’re unlikely to happen upon that information in their local news coverage.

Unless, that is, the sheriff’s abuses of power are so flagrant that they’re impossible to ignore. Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio outfitted the hundreds of prisoners he oversaw in all pink as they toiled at his “Tent City” jail in sweltering weather. (“Even if it was a concentration camp, what difference does it make? I still survived. I still kept getting re-elected,” Arpaio told The Guardian.)

While Arpaio may be America’s most infamous sheriff, he’s far from the only one who takes such a callous approach. In Denver, a deputy was filmed punching a man in a wheelchair, for which he had already been cleared of wrongdoing: A city employee was so frustrated by the Department of Public Safety’s handling of the investigation that she recently risked her job to raise the case to the media—and was subsequently put on leave. In Washington’s Snohomish County, Sheriff Adam Fortney celebrated his election this year by quickly reinstating three deputies who had been removed for excessive use of force. In Alabama’s Etowah County, one sheriff took advantage of an old law that enabled him to make extra money by feeding prisoners less—and bought a beach house with it. “[Alabama] law says it’s a personal account and that’s the way I’ve always done it and that’s the way the law reads and that’s the way I do business,” he told The Birmingham News in 2018.

While county governments tend to approve their sheriff’s departments’ annual budgets, which can easily surpass $1 billion in big cities, they have no concrete management authority over the sheriff or deputies. That means there are more than 350,000 sworn and civilian officers across the country who are, often by design of state law, barely supervised. “You want my badge number?” one LASD deputy allegedly told an onlooker on June 2, as deputies arrested more than 120 peaceful demonstrators. “It’s one two three four five.”

Had the taunter been a police officer, the onlooker could have reported him to the police commission, which has regulatory power over the Los Angeles Police Department. (Whether the police commission exercises that power is another question, but the power is granted.) As the taunter was a deputy sheriff, that demonstrator’s best options may have been to report the officer to the Board of Supervisors or the sheriff civilian oversight commission. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has frequently defied the former, and refused to testify in front of the latter (even when presented with a subpoena).