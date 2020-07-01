Defund the Sheriffs, Too

The LASD’s actions that day only hinted at its 170-year history of brutality, racism, deception, and disrespect for those it has sworn to serve. The department—the largest sheriff’s department in the world, with 18,000 employees—is famously corrupt, but it is not an outlier in that respect. There are more than 3,000 sheriff’s departments in the United States, and though many have engaged in the same type of corruption and abuse of force practiced by cops, they receive less public attention. As cities like Minneapolis attempt to reform their police departments, activists are looking to do the same to sheriff’s departments. That may be a greater challenge, given their historic lack of oversight and media coverage of their misconduct and the fact they’re not accountable to mayors and city councils in the way that police departments are. But there’s also reason for hope: Most sheriffs ultimately answer to voters.

The list of the LASD’s abuses is too extensive to display in its entirety. In 2013, the FBI issued a slew of indictments against former and current deputies for “beating jail inmates and visitors,” “trying to intimidate an FBI agent,” and a “wide scope of illegal conduct.” In 2017, an L.A. Times investigation revealed that, three years earlier, the LASD had kept a secret “Brady list” of hundreds of deputies with histories of misconduct. The behavior documented was stunning: A deputy molested a 14-year-old girl he had been called to assist after a knife attack; a deputy pepper-sprayed an elderly man in the face and then wrote a false report in order to arrest him; and a deputy forced a stranger to perform oral sex on him in his squad car, to name just a few examples. Yet some of the deputies listed were still working within the department and testifying in criminal cases.

In 2019, the FBI opened an investigation into the LASD’s myriad violent “deputy gangs,” violent and secretive deputies’ groups that have been in operation since the 1970s. Some reforms were made that same year, when California’s “Right to Know” Act went into effect—an effort led by California civil society organizations, news institutes, and news outlets, including The Sacramento Bee and The L.A. Times, which sued the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department after it refused to release relevant records. Earlier this year, thanks to organizing by Reform L.A. Jails, Los Angeles voters passed a ballot measure supporting subpoena power for the LASD’s civilian oversight commission and its creation of a plan to reduce jail populations. Without the sustained pressure these organizations exerted, these reforms would not have happened; many sheriff’s departments in the state, including LASD, have resisted transparency at every turn.

