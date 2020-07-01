The Viral Impotency of the Lincoln Project

The Lincoln Project hasn’t just been attacked by conservatives, it’s been singled out for criticism by Trump himself; when the president went on a Twitter rant about the PAC’s “Mourning in America” ad, the group declared victory. To a large extent, the Lincoln Project’s raison d’être is simply to annoy Trump and his closest allies. Public spats bring it attention and money and might possibly aid in its ultimate mission, removing Trump from office. Though the PAC has attracted media interest way out of proportion to its relatively small budget, it’s unclear what the Lincoln Project wants beyond a Biden victory in the fall—and if its tactics are even effective at anything other than making its Never Trump leaders even more famous.



Writing in The New York Times last December, the group’s founders made the case that they intended to pull Republicans like themselves from the president’s clutches. “The 2020 election, by every indication, will be about persuasion,” they wrote. “Our efforts are aimed at persuading disaffected conservatives, Republicans, and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts.” Aside from Wilson, the group’s founders include other well-pedigreed Republicans like John Weaver and Steve Schmidt, who ran McCain’s 2000 and 2008 campaigns, respectively; Reed Galen, who worked for George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection campaign; and George Conway, who is married to top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway—an odd couple who would seem to be ideally situated to make the case to Republicans who are on the bubble. (The Lincoln Project did not respond to a request for comment.)

But political scientists have long been skeptical of advertisements’ ability to persuade voters of anything. And in 2016, Hillary Clinton ran many high-quality ads aimed at getting Trump-skeptical Republicans to vote for her, to apparently little effect. Like those 2016 ads, the Lincoln Project’s spots seem designed to go viral, not necessarily to persuade. Similarly, Clinton’s performance in the 2016 debates was widely lauded, particularly for jabs about Trump’s fitness for office. Despite the widespread belief that dunking on Trump is a successful political strategy, there’s little evidence that doing so accomplishes much, no matter how many retweets follow.