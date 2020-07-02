Can the White People of Small-Town America Get Behind the Movement for Black Lives?

Most people seemed to support him. Drivers-by honked their horns and waved. A teacher who saw his invitation even showed up and stood with him for a while. But his mother told me that, after I had left, a man slowed down and started yelling at them. He said that this sort of protest was going to get them killed.

Millersport isn’t the only place in Ohio where protests have occurred. There have been rallies, vigils, and marches in Chillicothe, Portsmouth, Mount Vernon, Newark, Marietta, Bethel, and dozens of other communities across Ohio.

Young people, especially, have grown up with social media and have watched black people dying at the hands of police officers. And they are tired of it.

It is rare to see protests like this in rural America, especially in places with so many white faces—and all of the above towns are in counties that went for Donald Trump in 2016. But there the protesters are, lamenting the death of a man who lived far away. They are joining a movement for Black Lives that stretches back to Ferguson and Baltimore—to Trayvon Martin, Freddie Gray, and Michael Brown. Young people, especially, have grown up with social media and have watched black people dying at the hands of police officers. And they are tired of it.



Clearly something new is afoot. In a Monmouth University poll conducted shortly after George Floyd’s death, 76 percent of respondents (and 71 percent of white respondents) said that racism and ethnic discrimination are a “big problem” in the United States, an increase of 25 percent from January 2015. An overwhelming majority said that protesters’ anger was partially or fully justified. The protests that have swept the country, particularly in large urban centers, have been emphatically multiracial. The protests in rural Ohio, in contrast, have been predominantly white, revealing the potential value of what has been called white allyship—and how far white people still have to go when it comes to racial justice.

That is not to say that the protests in rural Ohio have been monolithically white. In places like Warren, Newark, Coshocton, Zanesville, and Nelsonville, young black organizers helped bring hundreds of people out to protests. The energy at each march was palpable—the exhilaration of young people finding a collective voice. In Mount Vernon, some 700 protesters circled the town square, before a group of maybe 50 people broke off and marched out to the highway, toward the edge of town. “Did you watch me start this?” beamed Justin, a dreadlocked 21-year-old. “I started this! I started this movement.” Justin told me he was surprised to see something like this in Mount Vernon, which is 96 percent white. As a black man in this town, he spoke of being stopped by police for no reason at all.

In Ohio, racism is baked into political and social structures. From 2013 to 2019, 37 percent of people killed by police in Ohio were black, in a state where black people make up only 12 percent of the population. Writing for Ohio Capital Journal, Rob Moore noted that the statistic “makes Ohio a top 10 worst state for racial disparities in police killings and constitutes a bigger disparity than all of its neighboring states.”

And according to the Prison Policy Initiative in 2010, African Americans made up only 12 percent of the state’s population but 43 percent of people in its jails and prisons. By comparison, 81 percent of Ohioans were tallied as white that year, but white people made up only 52 percent of Ohio’s incarcerated population. According to Harm Reduction Ohio, black people died from overdose at a rate of 37.6 per 100,000 people, while white people died at a rate of 33.4 per 100,000.

Ohio Democrats recently introduced legislation that would declare racism a health crisis—which Columbus’s Franklin County already did. But state government remains well behind the curve. On June 12, in the midst of all the protests, at a time when statues of Confederate figures are being brought down across the South and NASCAR has banned Confederate flags from races, the Ohio House voted down an amendment that would have prevented the sale or display of the flag at county fairs.