Kill the Tipped Minimum Wage

Now, with the pandemic vaporizing jobs in restaurants and bars, advocates behind these campaigns, like the New York-based Restaurant Opportunities Centers United and the One Fair Wage campaign, are hoping that angry workers will mobilize to push through changes and that the owners may be willing to rethink business models already in tatters. They also are expanding their coalition beyond the traditional restaurant and bar servers to nail salon technicians, car washers, and even gig economy workers such as Uber drivers.

It’s an uphill battle. Last year bills to get rid of the tipped wage were introduced in more than a dozen states, but while many of legislatures raised their minimum wages, they kept leaving the tipped wage intact.

A global pandemic and looming recession have made the fight that much more urgent. “This has been the most frustrating and scary time for me,” May-Seward said. “We have zero control.”

Theoretically, tipped workers are guaranteed at least the regular minimum wage because, by law, employers must make up the difference if wages and tips fall short of it. But when it comes to tracking and enforcing it, “The onus is on the employees,” noted Diana Ramirez, One Fair Wage Fellow in Residence at the National Women’s Law Center. And restaurants frequently flout the law. In a 2010-2012 compliance sweep of 9,000 restaurants, the U.S. Department of Labor found 1,170 tip credit violations.

The practice of tipping dates to feudal Europe, when nobles gave serfs and vassals a bit of extra compensation for a job well done. In the 19th century, American travelers who had been to Europe brought the practice back with them.

It was controversial for a long time. Six states even passed laws prohibiting tipping in the early twentieth century. Some argued “that it creates a different social class of…servants who need favors,” Ofer Azar, a business professor at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev who has studied tipping, said in an interview. It was seen as undemocratic and un-American. But then during the period of emancipation, as tipped workers in restaurants and rail cars shifted from white men to women and formerly enslaved Black workers, employers refused to pay a wage and instead wanted them to live off of customers’ tips. “This comes down to the value of women, and particularly women of color, in the United States,” argued Saru Jayaraman, who founded the Restaurant Opportunities Center and is president of One Fair Wage.

In 1966, the federal minimum wage law was expanded to cover tipped restaurant and hotel workers, but that expansion came with a caveat: it allowed employers to pay tipped workers a lower wage so long as their tips made up the difference. Then in 1996 the National Restaurant Association struck a deal with President Bill Clinton: In exchange for a minimum wage increase, the tipped wage was frozen in place at $2.13 an hour, where it remains today. Beyond the obvious financial struggle of making such low wages, research has linked the tipped wage to higher levels of sexual harassment and poverty for employees.

Some states decided to go in a different direction. Beginning in 1975, seven states—Alaska, California, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington—would eventually abolish the tipped minimum wage and require all employees to be paid the same minimum wage. But action had stalled for decades until very recently.