The Obscure Treaty That Could Kill a Global Green Recovery

“What the treaty protects are investments in supply side, no matter the source of energy, or how harmful,” said Yamina Saheb, a lead author with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s forthcoming report and former head of the Energy Efficiency Unit of the ECT International Secretariat. While the ECT also has provisions for energy efficiency, those are non-binding—unlike its protections for energy investments. “Becoming carbon neutral means that the time of fossil fuels is over, which means that we can no longer protect investments in them. This treaty is not aligned with the Paris Agreement,” she added. The Paris Agreement itself, unlike the ECT, has few tools to enforce its goals.



Effectively, the ECT says that if Country A, for example, suddenly outlawed coal mining, wiping out the value of coal reserves and creating what are known as stranded assets, a coal company from Country B (whose reserves were just “stranded”) has the right to sue for damages. Under the ECT, this triggers what’s known as the Investor State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) process. Like a similar ISDS regime created by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the ECT’s ISDS process allows investors to bring complaints against sovereign governments whose actions pose a threat to their profits. ECT’s ISDS process has been invoked more often than those created by any other treaty. According to data compiled by the UN Conference on Trade and Development, 128 complaints have been made under the ECT, 102 of which were filed in the last decade. NAFTA is second, having been invoked a comparatively modest 67 times. If the ECT isn’t overhauled and fossil fuels aren’t phased out in the coming decades, according to a report Saheb prepared in January, the total number of fossil fuel assets protected by the ECT could grow to $2.4 trillion.

In 2017, former French Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot backed a measure that would have phased out fossil fuel extraction in the country by 2040, and banned new drilling permits and renewals. After the Canadian company Vermillon threatened to bring an ECT complaint, the law was watered down, allowing drilling companies to continue renewing their permits through 2040. A Dutch company called Uniper has threatened to seek $1.1 billion from the Netherlands over its pledge to phase out coal out of its power sector by 2030. Germany is now being sued by the Swedish multinational Vattenfall for $6.9 billion over the country’s nuclear phase-out, following its previous complaint over regulation of a coal-fired power plant it owned. After Italy moved to ban offshore drilling, following years of local protests, the UK-based oil company Rockhopper claimed it was owed $350 million in compensation.