When Cops Kill White People, Black Lives Still Matter

Some beyond the conservative echo chamber agree the high incidence of white victims undermines Black Lives Matter messaging, even if not altogether disproving institutional racism in policing. About a week after the matter was discussed on The Blaze, journalist and Columbia professor John McWhorter shared Timpa’s story, adding that the “socioeconomic gap between blacks and whites is doubtless an important contributing factor” in the higher probability of blacks being brutalized by cops. Blacks are poorer, and therefore, more likely to commit crimes and live in neighborhoods where cops are routinely called, McWhorter, who is black, reasoned. A recent People Policy Project study substantiated the correlation between poverty and susceptibility to police violence, but found that blacks are disproportionately subjected to police violence even after class is factored, with blacks in the wealthiest neighborhoods being killed by cops at nearly the same rate as whites in the poorest ones.

However counterintuitive it may seem, we shouldn’t rush to dismiss racial animus in police shootings like Timpa’s and those of impoverished whites for the following reason: Much state violence has been inflicted upon such marginalized white persons in the name of white supremacy. Mentally ill, substance-dependent, sexually “delinquent,” and poor whites have long been suspect in the eyes of the law, because such persons intensify anxieties about black and nonwhite “others” conquering the white race.

There may be no clearer example of this than in the case of eugenics, a still-reverberating set of pseudo-scientific ideas that came to fore in the early twentieth century, leading to tens of thousands of supposedly inferior whites being targeted for forcible sterilization and segregation. During the early decades of the movement, a mentally ill white man consuming pornography could easily find himself strapped to a table and under a knife for the simple reason that authorities feared the Nordic race was losing dominance. At the time, record numbers of Eastern Europeans were emigrating to the U.S., and African Americans were migrating from Southern to Northern cities. Many progressives, including Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Teddy Roosevelt, feared these “undesirables” would soon overtake whites in number or otherwise pollute the gene pool, if officials didn’t intervene.

Under the mantle of strengthening the white race, authorities in many states began to sterilize defective whites (referred to as “waste humanity”), along with operating upon some people of color, prohibiting interracial marriage, and imposing stringent immigration restrictions. In other words, purging the weak and the “white trash” from their own ranks was an essential, though not exhaustive, part of keeping whites at the top of the social hierarchy.

A California eugenicist named Paul Popenoe, whose work inspired leaders of the Third Reich, suggested in 1928 that approximately 10 million Americans—then, a tenth of the population—needed to be sterilized in order to eliminate “inherited” traits like poverty and criminality. While he and his peers didn’t come close to achieving this goal before critics revealed that the science underlying eugenics was incredibly slapdash, they managed to build upon the vice commissions and police forces established to control the white working class. For instance, they forced “feebleminded,” unemployed, substance-dependent, and gender-nonconforming whites into state homes, where many were poisoned to death.

As the century wore on, and particularly as African Americans gained civil rights, people of color supplanted whites as the primary targets of forced sterilization. (Following World War II, sterilizations also moved from state-run asylums to public hospitals, where doctors often took the liberty of sterilizing black women when they came in for other procedures.) But the state always kept questionable whites in view.

Today, an estimated 28 percent of white high school dropouts will be imprisoned in their lifetime. While some may presume these individuals commit more crimes than their more educated (and presumably wealthier) peers, others have observed law enforcement’s hyperattention to blue-collar crimes, such as shoplifting, and relative indifference to white-collar crimes, such as wage theft. Disabled whites are similarly over-policed. The very fact that armed cops are the default responders in cases like Timpa’s suggests that the state’s primary prerogative is still to control, rather than to protect or support, those with mental illnesses. In New Hampshire, the only secure psychiatric unit (a ward for individuals deemed at high risk of violence) is located within a prison. In recent years, judges have involuntarily committed numerous young men with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder to this facility, where they are treated like inmates—photographed, forced to wear jumpsuits, and isolated for 23 hours a day. White college student Andrew Butler was incarcerated there, after local law enforcement found him running through the woods and punching trees while experiencing paranoia and hallucinations. He never hurt anyone or committed any crime.

This classist system of law enforcement, grown out of yesterday’s racism and xenophobia, is now compounded by the racial anxieties of the present—anxieties that Walsh and Beck want us to ignore. Curiously, the talk radio hosts comment on the “power trips” that so many cops apparently experience without bothering to ask why a profession dominated by white men is so plagued by crises of masculinity. They simply don’t probe why the officers in Timpa’s case felt compelled taunt a mentally ill man, nor why Shaver’s killer etched into his assault rifle “You’re fucked.” Nor do they wonder why police officers abuse their family members at four times the rate of the general population.