When Cops Kill White People, Black Lives Still Matter

The tragic story is now making rounds on social media and conservative talk radio, as increasingly desperate critics of the Black Lives Matter attempt to rebut the widespread evidence that policing is a haven for institutional racism. With support for the BLM movement spiking across political groups, organizations like the NFL endorsing the cause, Paramount canceling its muscle-glorifying show COPS, and cities announcing plans to slash police budgets to fund needed social services, conservatives are more determined than ever to prove that Black Lives Matter is built on a lie. History, however, teaches a different lesson: The case that Black Lives Matter activists have been making—that America’s policing traditions are built upon a superstructure of enforcing and upholding white supremacy—is as true in Timpa’s instance as it is in the case of George Floyd.

Last month, Matt Walsh, host of The Matt Walsh Show on Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire, appeared on Glenn Beck’s The Blaze to exploit Timpa’s death in the name of race-blind policing. He also touted the story of Daniel Shaver, an unarmed, intoxicated 26-year-old white pest-control worker who was fatally shot by a cop with an AR-15 rifle in a budget hotel, while lying prostrate on the ground in compliance with police orders. In Shaver’s case, the cops had been called after someone saw him with a pellet gun he used on the job.



On air, both Walsh and Beck marvel at the violence against the innocent white victims, which Walsh suggests and Beck insists is more offensive than the killing of the criminal George Floyd—not that they wanted to “make this into a racial scorecard thing,” as Walsh said at the outset of the discussion. They go on to conclude that police have a brutality problem, not a racial one. Walsh pointed to the higher incidence of white fatalities to support this view. While Walsh could hardly ignore the fact that whites vastly outnumber blacks in America’s population, he declared, “If it’s true that cops are racist, out hunting for black people to kill, which is what we’re told by BLM, you would not expect based on that theory to find out that there are twice as many white people killed by cops.” (Blacks make up only 13 percent of the population, while accounting for 26 percent of those fatally shot by police.)