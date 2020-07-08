Trump’s Reopening Agenda Is Upending International Students’ Futures

Though ICE is better known as the agency that arrests and deports immigrants, it also manages the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which certifies and maintains records on both international students and the institutions they attend. Such students generally must attend in-person classes at a U.S. university to maintain status, but ICE in March had waived some of those requirements as schools around the country moved their classes online in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In an announcement published Monday afternoon, the agency updated those rules, shocking students by stating that those using F-1 and M-1 visas for academic and vocational studies, respectively, and whose schools were moving programs entirely online for the fall semester, would not be able to continue their studies in the country.

The language was vague, leaving students with open and concerning questions. For one thing, the statement specified that students attending schools with “hybrid” models—where some classes are held in person and some online—would be able to remain in status, but also that their college or university would have to certify that their individual course load would not be all online. Yet schools largely have yet to finalize their specific course schedules, leaving it up in the air whether any particular classes will be held in person or not and opening up the possibility that some students would end up with all-online courses even if their school hadn’t made the leap to fully remote education.

Most schools also have not made any final announcements about whether they will be having any in-person classes at all and whether students will be freely allowed back on campus when classes resume. Nonetheless, in a memo distributed to school officials, ICE demanded that schools submit an operation plan by July 15, just over a week after the announcement was made, if they decided to have only online classes or would not reopen; if they decided to hold in-person classes, they would have to submit new paperwork for each and every one of their international students by August 4.