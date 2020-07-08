Trump’s Reopening Agenda Is Upending International Students’ Futures

The move—announced with no forewarning and reversing a prior decision that schools had already come to rely on as ICE’s standard approach while the pandemic continues—seemed designed to throw a wrench into students’ and schools’ planning for next semester in a way that will force them to adhere to the administration’s broader reopening agenda. Several students said they would feel uncomfortable returning to in-person classes as the threat of Covid-19 continues, but also did not want to risk their academic futures.

Stanislaw Zdziech, a rising senior from Poland who is working towards a B.S. in Economics at Tufts University in Massachusetts, said students “have yet to receive any straightforward plans or information to international students if we are even able to return to campus.”

There was also little clarity on what an in-person versus online course load meant in practice, particularly for students involved in academic work that isn’t strictly going to class. Aayush Khadka, a population health sciences PhD student at Harvard University—which had earlier the same day announced that it was planning on moving its programs entirely online, even for students who will return to campus—said that he was working on his dissertation and wasn’t expecting to enroll in coursework at all, only research credits.

“If the regulation were to apply to me, that would mean that I would need to go to Nepal, but Nepal has currently sealed all its borders because of the pandemic.”

As things stood, he had no idea whether this counted as an online-only course load for the purposes of the regulation or not. If it did, he wasn’t sure how he was supposed to deal with the logistical implications. “If the regulation were to apply to me, that would mean that I would need to go to Nepal, but Nepal has currently sealed all its borders because of the pandemic,” he said.

Asked whether any particular accommodations would be made for students who would be unable to return to their countries of origin for logistical reasons, ICE spokesperson Carissa Cuttrell wrote that “students can transfer to another school or check with their school’s designated official about options to maintain their nonimmigrant status.”

Charles Kuck, managing partner of the Kuck Baxter, LLC immigration law firm in Atlanta, said that in theory students could change their status to nonimmigrant visitor and then change it back to a student visa once that in-person classes resumed. “From an implementation perspective it’s one of the most poorly thought out policies I’ve seen in the last few years,” he said. He pointed to regulations which limit the ability of international students to take online classes, calling them outdated. “They hyphenate the word ‘online,’ it’s so old. That’s how old it is. It’s not written for the age we’re living in.”

Lewis, an Australian who is studying for a physics PhD at Harvard, and who preferred to be identified only by his first name for privacy reasons, said that the first couple years of his program are typically “more lecture-based classes; after that most of the rest of the time is dedicated to research, in a laboratory.” This means he expected to be spending his time next semester in a lab instead of a classroom. “It’s kind of unclear; the research definitely requires me to be in the lab, in person. Where there’s ambiguity is how the academic credits I’m enrolled with will be classified.”

In an effort the navigate the uncertainty, students and staff at various universities have proposed creative solutions on social media, such as holding a single, mandatory course out in an open space that international students could attend to fulfill the in-person requirement. Several professors volunteered to teach such classes. Sally Rubenstone, a college admissions expert and a co-author of The International Student’s Guide to Going to College in America, told The New Republic in an email that she would encourage universities who have switched to an online model to “collaborate with other nearby colleges or with peer institutions that WILL be holding on-campus classes to allow international students to take at least one class in person.” For example, she said, Harvard students might take a single class at nearby Boston University.