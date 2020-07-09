Fear of a Forever-Trump Administration

What often comes next is an imaginative journey through the Constitution’s mechanisms for presidential elections. The presidency has virtually no influence over the electoral process, so Trump has few options to unilaterally interfere on his own behalf. In key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, Democratic governors and secretaries of state would certify the election results, making it hard for Trump-minded Republicans to undermine them. Amherst College law professor Lawrence Douglas, who wrote an entire book on the possibility that Trump won’t leave office, suggested to Vox last month that Republican legislatures in those states could still try to send competing “certified” “results” to Congress. Douglas also dismissed the idea that the Supreme Court could simply step in and resolve disputes, à la 2000, saying it was Al Gore’s willingness to concede after that ruling that actually ended the crisis. While Gore’s concession helped defuse national tensions, it was not actually necessary as a matter of law or practice.

Faced with this daunting prospect, the natural question is what can be done to stop it. Here, the writers fall short. “We had better start thinking now about how we would handle such an electoral crisis,” Boot wrote earlier this week in the final line of his column, conspicuously leaving the most important question it raised unanswered. The Post’s Brian Klass wrote in May that Americans “need to prepare for the possibility of Trump rejecting election results.” After making good points about the falsehood of Trump’s claims and the dangers of delegitimizing the electoral process, however, he offered no guidance beyond urging Republican officials to call out the president’s falsehoods about the election. This is a dubious plan at best: The Trump era is essentially one giant warning against relying on the consciences of Republican officials to save the republic.

In fairness, countermeasures are hard to imagine when the range of scenarios for November is so wide. The best-case side of the spectrum suggests that Biden will win by a healthy margin in the Electoral College and Trump is left grousing about mail-in voting. He spends the interregnum tweeting about the “rigged election,” while the rest of the country simply moves on. Darker possibilities include a narrow result or a delayed mail-in vote count that gives Trump more rhetorical—and perhaps legal—room to question the results. “The potential for chaos exposes the frailties of an electoral tradition that depends on the goodwill of the two candidates involved,” The Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas wrote last month. “If one won’t cooperate, the system seizes up.”

Most of these pieces draw upon Trump’s own temperament to support their predictions, which is entirely fair. Perhaps the most common direct evidence for Trump’s possible refusal to leave office is his habit of joking about staying there longer than he’s allowed. But the thrust of Trump’s jokes is that he runs for more than two terms because he’s so popular, not that he refuses to leave power altogether. Perhaps the clearest warning from Trumpworld came from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former legal fixer, while testifying before Congress in February 2019. “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses in 2020, that there will never be a peaceful transition of power,” he told lawmakers.

It’s worth noting, however, that there are ample signs that Trump is envisioning a life beyond the White House. The New York Times reported last month that Trump’s dire political straits—and his inability to change course—have had a profound impact on his thinking. At a White House event in June, he mused about getting an R.V. after leaving office. “I may have to buy one of those things, drive around town,” he told the audience. “Maybe I’ll drive back to New York with our First Lady in a trailer.” He also acknowledged in a Fox News interview that he could lose in November when asked about Biden’s comments on using the military to remove him from the White House. “If I don’t win, I don’t win,” Trump said. “I mean, you know, go on and do other things. I think it would be a very sad thing for our country.”

There are other indications of relative normalcy. Under federal law, each administration is required to plan for the smooth transition of power to a potential successor ahead of a presidential election, regardless of the likelihood that they’ll win. There are well-known signs of this process—when candidates start receiving classified intelligence briefings, for example—but most of the work is quietly undertaken by civil servants and political appointees throughout the sprawling executive branch. The Trump administration began that formal process in May, and there are no reports or indications thus far that it’s gone awry. Biden’s formal acceptance of the Democratic nomination next month will likely accelerate it even further.

I need not recount Trump’s authoritarian tactics and maneuvers while in office. But it’s also worth noting that he habitually refuses to follow through on the threats he makes. He infamously boasted on the campaign trail in 2016 that he would jail Hillary Clinton if he won, only to publicly back down shortly after his surprise victory. He came close to trying to fire former special counsel Robert Mueller but never managed to follow through. Trump’s presidency is essentially a catalog of empty threats: to adjourn Congress for not confirming his nominees, to shut down Twitter for fact-checking him, to collapse Turkey’s economy for attacking the Kurds, to release ISIS fighters into France and Germany, to withdraw the United States from NATO, and more. The Post’s JM Rieger counted at least 32 examples of presidential threats that went nowhere as of June last year. (Remember when he was going to sue Saturday Night Live?)

This isn’t the first time that Americans have felt this anxiety. In the 2000s, some liberals occasionally floated the possibility that George W. Bush would somehow cancel or suspend the 2008 presidential election. Stephen Gillers, a New York University law professor, wrote “a news brief from the future” for The Nation in July 2006, in which Bush postpones the next presidential election to protect Americans from terrorism. Hillary Clinton, the expected 2008 nominee, is described as consulting pollsters about her response; then–Attorney General Alberto Gonzales makes a disingenuous argument that the Constitution doesn’t mean every four years when it says “every four years.” In the weeks before the 2008 election, various rumors circulated online that Bush would declare martial law to prevent Barack Obama’s victory. He did not.