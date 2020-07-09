Fear of a Forever-Trump Administration

What often comes next is an imaginative journey through the Constitution’s mechanisms for presidential elections. The presidency has virtually no influence over the electoral process, so Trump has few options to unilaterally interfere on his own behalf. In key states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, Democratic governors and secretaries of state would certify the election results, making it hard for Trump-minded Republicans to undermine them. Amherst College law professor Lawrence Douglas, who wrote an entire book on the possibility that Trump won’t leave office, suggested to Vox last month that Republican legislatures in those states could still try to send competing “certified” “results” to Congress. Douglas also dismissed the idea that the Supreme Court could simply step in and resolve disputes, à la 2000, saying it was Al Gore’s willingness to concede after that ruling that actually ended the crisis. While Gore’s concession helped defuse national tensions, it was not actually necessary as a matter of law or practice.

Faced with this daunting prospect, the natural question is what can be done to stop it. Here, the writers fall short. “We had better start thinking now about how we would handle such an electoral crisis,” Boot wrote earlier this week in the final line of his column, conspicuously leaving the most important question it raised unanswered. The Post’s Brian Klass wrote in May that Americans “need to prepare for the possibility of Trump rejecting election results.” After making good points about the falsehood of Trump’s claims and the dangers of delegitimizing the electoral process, however, he offered no guidance beyond urging Republican officials to call out the president’s falsehoods about the election. This is a dubious plan at best: The Trump era is essentially one giant warning against relying on the consciences of Republican officials to save the republic.

In fairness, countermeasures are hard to imagine when the range of scenarios for November is so wide. The best-case side of the spectrum suggests that Biden will win by a healthy margin in the Electoral College and Trump is left grousing about mail-in voting. He spends the interregnum tweeting about the “rigged election,” while the rest of the country simply moves on. Darker possibilities include a narrow result or a delayed mail-in vote count that gives Trump more rhetorical—and perhaps legal—room to question the results. “The potential for chaos exposes the frailties of an electoral tradition that depends on the goodwill of the two candidates involved,” The Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas wrote last month. “If one won’t cooperate, the system seizes up.”