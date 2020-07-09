The Limits of Democrats’ Climate Progress

The Biden campaign has, at this point, committed only to reviewing the task force recommendations, not to embracing them as part of its platform. Even if Biden does pick up every bullet point, there’s still an open question as to whether he’ll hire senior staff willing to make them a reality and not hire senior staff who’ll block them. And in the extraordinarily optimistic scenario in which the Biden administration is elected and then full-throatedly takes on the climate challenge along the lines the unity task force outlines, there’s only so much that can be done through executive orders and agency maneuvering. Republican control of the Senate, should that still exist, will place a hard ceiling on whether anything called climate legislation makes it to the president’s desk; conservative Democrats will pose a challenge, too. Should it clear all those hurdles, a judicial system packed with Trump appointees can ensnare it in years of legal challenges. And then there are the barriers posed by any number of obscure trade rules.

That strain of sober realpolitik has led even progressive Democrats to moderate their plans so as to conform with some aesthetic commitment to what constitutes reasonable policy. But neither the GOP’s response nor the current moment in world history makes a good case for such preemptive walk-backs. Given that the GOP has likened modest, gradual carbon-offsetting strings on aviation sector bailouts to a Green New Deal, there’s no reason not to talk an actual Green New Deal, which is broadly popular. Nor is this a moment for nihilism: Each 0.1 degree of warming averted translates to tens of thousands of lives saved. Hopefully the pandemic hasn’t so numbed lawmakers to death that those numbers seem trivial.

This is my plea for more honesty in describing new climate policy packages, at least among those of us who have to write about this stuff. Pandemic coverage has pointed to one possible approach. Reporters and analysts are now judging the success of public health measures by hard metrics: The numbers of infections and related deaths are now daily being used as a basis for comparison across cities and states and from country to country. Why not make these sorts of policy assessments a new normal? While projected deaths are admittedly trickier to calculate than recorded deaths, let’s judge climate policies by how many people they’ll kill, anywhere, based on our best scientific understanding of the problem. Let’s not judge them based on the progress they show compared to more obviously inadequate plans, or—for the love of God—by how much they’ll cost. Even in cold and conservative economic terms, the costs of 2.5 or three degrees of warming will outstrip the cost of preventing it by tens of trillions of dollars. Every person who dies of a climate-fueled disaster is a sign of failure of policymakers’ ability to mitigate rising temperatures and adapt to the hotter world that past failures have made inevitable.

There’s been a lot of progress in terms of how ambitious mainstream politicians are willing to be in their climate proposals, virtually all of that owed to pressure from below. By almost any metric, those politicians are still failing.