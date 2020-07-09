Trump Is Numbing America to the Pandemic’s Ravages

That fact is being assimilated into the president’s defensive reelection strategy. “The goal is to convince Americans that they can live with the virus—that schools should reopen, professional sports should return, a vaccine is likely to arrive by the end of the year and the economy will continue to improve,” The Washington Post’s Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey wrote, adding that the White House “hope[s] Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day.”

That hope is both evil and already being borne out, at least among the 40 percent of the country that, now as ever, doggedly supports the president. But even in the world outside Red America, outrage over the article lasted about a quarter of a news cycle. The president’s expectation, that the country will come to accept deaths that his actions and recommendations are even now actively increasing, is no longer a headline story. The nominal opposition party in Congress isn’t running before cameras to scream about the president’s indifference. Its nominee for the presidency, as willing as he is to say that the administration has gravely mishandled the situation and acted irresponsibly, will not call the president what he is⁠: a butcher.

Naturally, Biden doesn’t need to deploy this rhetoric—tonally, it’s not what most voters are interested in or used to hearing; Biden probably wouldn’t have won the nomination or be as well-positioned against Trump as he is if it were. However, this is what will ultimately determine whether November yields a transfer of power or transformational change. The latter will only be likely if we allow ourselves to speak as candidly as possible about the consequences of politics and policy.