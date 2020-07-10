What Was the Dive Bar?

There’s no plot as such, just fights and jokes and tears. So far, so predictable; Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets initially comes across as a heartwarming story about misfits and community. But then you start to notice the cameras.

You can see people filming, now and then, in the bar back mirrors. The cameras are not prominent, but they’re there, which doesn’t quite fit with the rest of the film’s style. None of the subjects ever speak into the camera, nor are the cameras ever acknowledged as part of the “reality” of the bar, so why not keep them out of frame?



The presence of the cameras in the mirrors draws attention to the Rosses’ process, which turns out to be highly idiosyncratic. The shoot went like this: Over three days, they filmed a group of people improvising in a New Orleans bar, then later cut those scenes with footage from around Las Vegas to make the purported location credible. The cast are not professional actors, but rather a mixture of charismatic people the brothers already knew personally and strangers they’d cast after meeting them in situ, at dive bars. Their job was essentially to be themselves. They drank, had a good time, sometimes cried, and sometimes fought. Now and again the brothers introduced prompts (putting Jeopardy! on the bar TV, for example) or made concessions to the actors’ demands (playing music, even though it made recording audio harder).

This semi-fictional approach has several bewildering effects on the film. At the level of genre, it feels like a betrayal to find out that this documentary isn’t “true.” I felt deceived when I learned how the Rosses had made it—then interested by my own irritation. The brothers Ross did not write a script, for example, but instead distilled one out of many hours of raw footage.

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is a fictional documentary made with techniques more usually associated with nonfiction, such as sifting through hours of archival dross in order to recover two seconds of great footage. The difference is that the Rosses have orchestrated the dross themselves. Their approach works well for the purposes of comedy. Scenes end in perfect punchlines that betray obsessive editing. Moments of almost unbelievable synchronicity occur—as they always will, if you cut out enough of the boring parts of life.

The ethics of filming drunk people are tricky. Documentaries can be just as artistically mannered as any kind of movie, but they are all implicated in the difficult dilemma of the observer effect, meaning that just by being present, the documentarian will change the environment they are recording, and inevitably exert some kind of control over the process. We have long grown used to the idea of documentarians like Errol Morris and Werner Herzog shaping the truth—rather than merely documenting it—but in this instance the Ross brothers are literally enabling the alcoholics to get drunker. Then they stay to film it, for our entertainment.

Can such a filmmaker claim to be filming reality at all? In a Q&A with the brothers circulated by the film’s distributor, Turner Ross said that was beside the point. “We’re not trying to exist under the guise of documentary,” he said. “We want to use reality, naturalism, realism, things that are around us and available to make these hand-made movies together. ... And it happened that the palette that we paint with is gleaned from real life.” There’s no denying the realness of the people in this film, even if they’re not quite who they say they are.

The Ross brothers seem to be arguing that a person who is technically lying can still be truthful, as long as they’re “being themselves.” It’s helpful to compare the movie to classic partially-scripted substance documentaries like The Exiles (1961) or Dusty and Sweets McGee (1971), which the Rosses reference in their cinematography. Like those films, Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is concerned with a version of truth that lies with the addicts themselves. Reality is in their humanity, not the world around them.