What Was the Dive Bar?

Even in the daytime the Roaring 20s is a uterine environment: dark, safe, and difficult to get out of. Bric-a-brac adheres to the walls and the ceiling, and the lights never brighten beyond a six o’clock gloom. One by one we meet its people.

There’s Michael, a washed-up actor who is proud to declare that he became a failure before he became an alcoholic. He starts the film with his head on the bar, but later he will be lit from inside by alcohol and rush into the arms of a gorgeous brunette named Rikki. There’s Bruce, the soft-eyed, weepy military veteran, and Pam, a 60-year-old wildchild, prone to toplessness and flirting with the younger patrons. Rikki herself is a joy, her regal face stiff from procedures in a way that matches her ice-queen, deadpan wit. For most of the movie, an Australian man named John sits mutely at the bar, gazing into his beer while tripping hard on acid.

For some of these people, the end of Roaring 20s is an opportunity. Shay and Tra (they rhyme) will move somewhere else and start over. Pete is young enough to get his life back together. For Bruce, however, this is an apocalypse. Pam soothes him as he cries. “What really hurts me is that we fought for this country and they treat us like shit,” he says as tears roll down his face, her thumbs rising to meet them. As she brushes them into a wet glaze she says she knows that the bar was like his family.