The Two Sides of Biden’s Economic Plan

Biden’s economic record is that of an internationalist—not a doctrinaire free-trader, but a free-trader nonetheless. As senator, he voted for the North American Free Trade Agreement and to normalize trade relations with China. As vice president, he strongly supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That’s a problem in Midwestern battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin. I’m inclined to think, though, that it isn’t a big problem: Biden’s up five or six points in Michigan and eight or nine points in Wisconsin. Voters there know that Biden is reliably pro-labor, and that’s what they like about him.



Biden’s Thursday speech, delivered just outside his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, emphasized protecting workers (real Biden) over protecting industries (somewhat phony Biden). The phrase “Buy American,” which appeared more than a dozen times in the economic plan, appeared only twice in the Scranton speech. The word “union,” meanwhile, was sprinkled 15 or 16 times through the speech.



Biden talked about health care and how Trump “continues to try to wipe out Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic.” He said that “after months of doing nothing other than predicting the virus would disappear or, maybe, if you drank bleach, you may be OK, Trump has simply given up. He’s waved the white flag.” The hard-to-dispute nature of this statement is the main reason that a second Trump term grows unlikelier by the day.

