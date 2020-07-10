The Two Sides of Biden’s Economic Plan

Joe Biden gave a speech Thursday and released an economic plan. News coverage focused on the latter, which mimics President Donald Trump’s “Buy American” theme and promises that Biden will be more protectionist than Trump on trade. I preferred the speech.

The economic plan is a mixed bag of worthwhile proposals (such as boosting investment for research and development and protecting intellectual property) and empty promises (such as reviving manufacturing and repatriating supply chains). Biden pointed out that Trump is losing the trade war that he started, which is true. (Even PolitiFact says so.) Then he said a Biden administration will wage a tougher trade war than Trump. While I don’t doubt Biden will pursue a more surgical and strategically shrewd trade strategy against the Chinese, any notion that Biden will out-Trump Trump strikes me as highly implausible.



Biden’s economic record is that of an internationalist—not a doctrinaire free-trader, but a free-trader nonetheless. As senator, he voted for the North American Free Trade Agreement and to normalize trade relations with China. As vice-president he strongly supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership. That’s a problem in midwestern battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin. I’m inclined to think, though, that it isn’t a big problem: Biden’s up 5 or 6 points in Michigan, and 8 or 9 points in Wisconsin. Voters there know that Biden is reliably pro-labor, and that’s what they like about him.



Biden’s Thursday speech, delivered just outside his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, emphasized protecting workers (real Biden) over protecting industries (somewhat phony Biden). The phrase “Buy American,” which appeared more than a dozen times in the economic plan, appeared only twice in the Scranton speech. The word “union,” meanwhile, was sprinkled 15 or 16 times through the speech.



Biden talked about health care, and how Trump “continues to try to wipe out Obamacare in the middle of a pandemic.” He said that “after months of doing nothing other than predicting the virus would disappear or maybe, if you drank bleach, you may be okay, Trump has simply given up. He’s waved the white flag.” The hard-to-dispute nature of this statement is the main reason that a second Trump term grows unlikelier by the day.

