Don’t Give Dan Snyder a Stadium

On Monday, the Washington NFL team announced that it will officially retire and replace its name, a slur originally used to encourage the murder of Native people. The announcement raises many questions regarding what comes next as it relates to both the franchise nickname and the remainder of professional and amateur sports teams still using and capitalizing from pan-Indian imagery. But it also raises another question—about land.



The Washington franchise currently plays its home games at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The team moved to Maryland in 1997 after playing for 35 years in the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, which is located directly west of the Anacostia River, near the Hill East and Kingman Park neighborhoods in the heart of D.C. But the land is technically not D.C.’s. The plot that stadium still sits on is owned by the National Park Service and is currently leased to the Washington, D.C., government through 2038.

For years, D.C. politicians and community members have called for Congress to pass ownership over the land to D.C.’s government. In a Washington Post column published last November, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined four of her predecessors in arguing that the current lease is too restrictive, as it prevents long-term planning for the location, which they described as currently being little more than “190 acres of mostly asphalt.” Groups like Fair Budget Coalition and EngageDC have recently pushed Bowser to invest funding in housing for low-income Black D.C. residents in light of the pandemic, while everyone from district council members to Georgetown students have admitted that the RFK campus would be a prime location for affordable housing. As of now, the old stadium is slated to be demolished next year—it’s what comes after that demolition, when the Washington NFL team begins shopping around for a new home stadium, that should have the people of D.C. paying close attention to the franchise’s long overdue change of heart.

The decision by team owner Daniel Snyder to change the team name appeared from the outside to be heavily influenced by the financial ramifications that awaited him if he chose again to cling to the racial slur. Multiple financial partners, recognizing which way the wind was blowing following the uprisings in response to that sprawled out from the police killing of George Floyd, informed Snyder that they would not maintain their business relationships with the franchise if the slur remained. Money tends to be persuasive that way, so he quickly did away with it. His reward, in this case, is that he gets to keep the millions of dollars he already reaps from licensing and naming rights deals with Amazon and Nike and FedEx and add to that pile of money whenever the franchise unveils its new line of jerseys, t-shirts, and hats. This is already too good an outcome for someone like Snyder.

Ever since the franchise left D.C. proper, there have been repeated calls by the city’s mayors, council members, and fans for the team to return. For the past decade, one of the major obstacles to this return has been the team name. As it became a hot button political topic for D.C.’s leaders, pressure built by a campaign sustained by Native communities and groups led many leaders, including the current mayor’s office, to officially oppose any return to D.C. as long as the R-word remained. It also became a political issue, as both local and federal legislators, like Representative Raul Grijalva, who currently chairs the congressional committee that determines what National Park Service lands can be used for, opposed a return with the name intact. Just two weeks ago, D.C. deputy mayor John Falcicchio told the Post that, “There is no viable path, locally or federally, for the Washington football team to return to Washington, D.C., without first changing the team name.”