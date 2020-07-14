America’s Immigration System Is Fractured Beyond Repair

Among all the ongoing crises currently fighting for prominence in the national conversation, the broad suspension of immigration barely registers, despite the enormous scale of the chaos happening right now. Green cards are no longer being printed, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, has stopped processing requests for new cards, both for people abroad and immigrants already inside the United States. Work visas have been greatly restricted; asylum hearings have been suspended. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has told international students—who are increasingly vital to the financial health of American universities—that they may have to return to their home countries if their schools switch to online-only classes this fall. (A group of over 200 colleges has sued ICE over that policy.) It isn’t just that the U.S. has put up a No Vacancies sign; the Trump administration has effectively shut down the machinery of the country’s immigration bureaucracy, which was already an immense, complicated, and oppressive arm of government that reaches into the lives of millions of people.

USCIS is in major financial trouble and recently requested an emergency appropriation of $1.2 billion from Congress to cover the shortfall. The agency is almost entirely funded by the fees paid along with immigration applications, and because so many of these applications have been put on hold, it is quickly running out of money. The situation is so dire that the agency can’t complete even the few functions it’s still ostensibly performing, like printing replacement green cards. Though immigration restrictionists sometimes claim they only want people to come to the U.S. the “right way,” this cascade of failures is disrupting the lives of those who have already jumped through the network of hoops required to become legal residents.

The grinding slowdown and increase in scrutiny that has occurred at USCIS has affected the uncountable number of people who have applied for any visa, green card, or work permit since Donald Trump took office. Permits that would usually arrive in under 90 days now take months, during which time the immigrant may be both unable to work and unable to leave the country without forfeiting their application. Green card interviews take years to be scheduled by USCIS; wait times for citizenship applications have doubled. If Joe Biden wins in November, he will have an enormous challenge ahead of him in just reversing the damage done by Trump. As the backlog grows, the task of making things better than they were, instead of just getting us back to where we started, grows ever more difficult.

The task force set up between Biden’s campaign and the Bernie Sanders campaign, meant to bring some policy consensus to the two vastly divergent wings of the party, recently issued its recommendations, including on immigration. Understandably, much of it did focus on reversing the damage done by Trump. The task force promised to reduce application backlogs, though it didn’t specify how, and to make immigration “faster” and “less costly.” This is one lesser-known area in which the Trump administration has made immigration much harder. In November last year, the administration proposed hiking fees for marriage-based green cards from $1,760 to $2,750 (which doesn’t include the cost of hiring a lawyer to navigate those complicated forms, a necessity for most applicants). The fee required to become a citizen would increase from $640 to $1,170. And to round out the evil, the administration attempted to make it harder for immigrants to qualify for hardship-based waivers for these fees.

It might sound odd to suggest lowering fees when it’s the lack of fee revenue that has hobbled USCIS during the pandemic. But there is a matter of principle here: It should not cost anything to become a citizen, and there should not be unreasonable financial hurdles to getting a green card or a visa. Tacking on fees for things that should be core functions of government available to all is a hallmark of the miserly, neoliberal mindset that has dominated American government for the past several decades; there is no reason why it should cost more than $100 to obtain the right to leave the country, in the form of a passport. But charging thousands of dollars to obtain citizenship is a step beyond this. It is plainly designed to put the process out of reach for most people, instead of encouraging immigrants to become part of American society. This is, of course, not what the Trump administration wants; it wants an oppressed and maligned immigrant underclass to serve the labor needs of wealthy corporations, never as equals to native-born Americans.