Our Towns Aren’t Equipped to Handle Climate Emergencies

Theoretically, an OEM should be able to perform its four core functions no matter where it’s housed. But those within first responder or public safety offices, Amanda Savitt, executive director of the Center for Climate Adaptation Research, told me, can tend to emphasize preparedness and response over recovery and mitigation. While there haven’t been holistic studies conducted as to where OEMs are housed, Savitt estimates that as many as half are independent agencies that report to local elected officials—the setup emergency management experts recommend. A relatively small number of OEMs are housed within planning and development offices. Many OEMs are already located in sheriffs’ or fire departments and public safety offices, often a result of budget pressures; general confusion about what it is that emergency managers do; and the fact that many coordinators are themselves former police officers, firefighters, or military personnel. “My sense is it comes down to resources: Municipal and county governments with larger budgets are more likely to have independent emergency management offices than municipal and county governments with smaller budgets,” Savitt says. “It’s not cut and dry, though. Part of the calculation for where to locate an OEM is cultural or historical, and some jurisdictions may feel there is a legitimate and compelling reason to combine offices.” Savitt suspects more will be shuffled into public safety departments as cities look for places to cut corners.

So far, evidence for how potential cuts will shape local OEMs remains anecdotal. The city council of Rosenberg, Texas—a city of just under 40,000 people, near Houston—voted unanimously earlier this month to scrap its emergency management coordinator position at the start of its annual budget discussions. The police, meanwhile, are requesting vehicle upgrades and new SWAT team helmets.

Florida’s coastal Brevard County began discussing where to put its 19-person independent Office of Emergency Management in May, when its executive director resigned to take a job in the private sector. That was an opening for Sheriff Wayne Ivey who, for two years, according to local media, had been proposing that his office run the county’s emergency management department. Ivey would manage the department’s programs and personnel, with their finances remaining under the control of the County Commission. A feasibility report, however, raised concerns about jurisdiction and responsibility, and county officials are wary of making the switch in the middle of hurricane season. “I have no question that Sheriff Ivey is fully capable of overseeing the additional responsibility emergency operations would entail,” County Commission Chair Bryan Lober told Florida Today. “Yet, there are so many variables to consider, I require additional time before I can possibly commit to supporting any such shift. This is not a decision which should be made impulsively or, in my opinion, at this juncture of a global pandemic.” The County Commission report evaluating Ivey’s proposal found that 55 of Florida’s 67 county OEMs report directly to county commissions. In the remaining 12, emergency management coordinators either report to the sheriff or are the sheriff.