Anthony Fauci Is Not Our Savior

Given this, Trump’s growing concern about Fauci seems strange. He’s heretofore understood quite well that the truthful pronouncements of experts can only go so far and that they never in themselves shape political outcomes. As awkward as it might be to contend with a competing message coming from his own administration, the fundamental challenge now facing him isn’t a communicative one. The problem is that the pandemic, as a lived reality—as opposed to what is being said about it in the press, in Trump’s tweets, and in the White House’s communiqués—is spiraling out of control in ways that even constituencies once friendly to the president are finding difficult to ignore. Well over three million people have been infected and well over 100,000 are dead; 100,000 small businesses are gone; over 20 million people might be evicted from their homes between now and September. Trump has yet to demonstrate that he might bluster and misdirect his way through this; if Fauci simply vanished tomorrow, he wouldn’t be standing on any firmer ground.

In a column Tuesday, The Washington Post’s Daniel Drezner argued that Fauci has offered an example of “how technocrats can also use candor as a way to preserve credibility,” that might be more broadly useful as right-wing populism spreads around the globe. “It is telling that even as voter trust in Trump’s handling of the pandemic has dropped like a stone, Fauci is trusted enough to have Americans listen to him,” he wrote. “Trump’s more loyal subordinates have hardly inspired confidence. Candor is hardly the preserve of the populist. Consider this a sign that even in Trump’s America, well-executed technocratic leadership is both better and better-liked by the populace.”

But “Trump’s America” has never actually contained a majority of Americans who support Trump, his policies, or his approach to politics. The country’s Faucis have long been more popular than its right-wing demagogues. We should see this as emblematic not of how facts and reason might ultimately prevail but of how little they can functionally matter when pitted against a minority disproportionately empowered by our political system and by material and social forces more central to politics than the opinions of experts ever will be. Trump is losing ground, and voters may well hand the presidency to a Democratic nominee chosen partially because he projects sensibility and stability. But Joe Biden owes his position in the polls largely to a real collapse in the country’s material situation; the race between projected competence and wild ignorance was a tighter one mere months ago, and ignorance may well win the day even if Biden takes the White House. We’re headed for dark times, and it seems unlikely that Fauci candles will light the way ahead.