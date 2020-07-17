Will Big Philanthropy Defang Our Radical Moment?

Philanthropy also serves as yet another tax advantage for the already wealthy. “We’re at a moment in American society in which the winners in the marketplace attempt to diminish their tax burdens, both corporately and individually, as low as they can legally go,” Reich told The Atlantic in 2018. “Then having diminished their tax burden as low as it can go, they turn around and set up a private foundation, taking a further tax break.” Today philanthropic institutions’ tax breaks cost the U.S. Treasury around $50 billion in lost tax revenue each year.

Despite these criticisms, approximately a century after the philanthropic sector was born, foundations have only multiplied—with Silicon Valley the latest hotbed of philanthropic activity—and opposition frequently goes unheard. After all, who can afford to criticize one of the last options for funding? As the government continues an austerity regime that withdraws support for social services, the arts, education, and other public programs, few nonprofits today are in a position to spurn funding where they can find it. As a result, even groups pressing for wide-scale social change and wary of the strings attached to philanthropic dollars often find themselves trapped in an uneasy dance with such funders in order to keep the lights on.

Yet, when it comes to radical agendas, in particular, philanthropic involvement can often result in diverting movement energy into establishment channels. The Ford Foundation, which recently increased support to Black organizations—and also gave $40 million to support the Movement for Black Lives in 2016—has one such history. Karen Ferguson, a professor of African American studies at Simon Fraser University and the author of Top Down: The Ford Foundation, Black Power, and the Reinvention of Racial Liberalism, has argued that in the 1960s, in the wake of riots, the foundation provided funding to the active Black Power movement as a means of managing (rather than advancing) Black militancy.

Though its support was controversial at the time, Ford poured money into a number of signature Black Power programs, including high-profile “community control” experiments in New York and Afrocentric arts institutions. Yet the foundation was also quick to cut off support to the more militant elements of the movement when they ran up against Ford’s ideology, and it ultimately sought less to overhaul society than to assimilate Black Power into mainstream life. As Ferguson wrote, “Their solution was to foster the creation of a new black leadership class that could broker for the black poor from within the American establishment—a kind of elite pluralism that would at once demonstrate the nation was living up to its egalitarian ideals and dampen black insurgency.”

Megan Ming Francis, an associate professor of political science at the University of Washington, tracks a similar phenomenon—a process she calls “movement capture”—in her research on the relationship between the NAACP and the philanthropic Garland Fund. In the 1920s, Francis writes, the then-underfunded NAACP’s primary campaign was fighting lynching and other forms of racist mob violence. However, when the Garland Fund began granting money to the organization, that financial backing allowed it to nudge the NAACP’s agenda toward a focus on education, which Garland saw as a less contentious issue. As Francis notes, that shift would eventually lead to the NAACP’s involvement in a number of important civil rights reforms, including the landmark Brown v. Board case, but also represented a marked departure from the organization’s stated mission at a critical time. “I’m concerned that sometimes even with the best of intentions, the priorities of the poorest and marginalized get replaced by the priorities of the rich and powerful,” Francis told Vox last year.

In other words, attracting the attention of foundations has long been a double-edged sword for social movements, and the influence of the foundation world has only increased in recent years. These days, it’s easy enough for foundations to profess radical commitments or even acknowledge certain limitations of the philanthropic model while the fundamental structure of philanthropy stays unchanged. Current Ford Foundation president Darren Walker, for instance, has often signaled his openness to criticisms of philanthropy. “Philanthropists need to engage in repairing the very mechanisms that produce, preserve, and promote our privilege,” he said last year. “I believe we must practice a better vision of philanthropy, one that improves itself and the societies of which we are members.”

And yet, as Ferguson noted a few years ago, Walker also remains at least partially convinced of the potential of the market to right injustice. “Let us bridge the philosophies of Smith, and Carnegie, and King, and break the scourge of inequality,” Walker wrote in 2015. “For when we do, to paraphrase another of Dr. King’s most powerful insights, we at last will bend the demand curve toward justice.” That capital-friendly mentality has paid off handsomely for foundations, but as a new mass groundswell of protest comes face to face with the same philanthropic system that neutralized so many that came before, its utility for the rest of us is far less clear.