Will Big Philanthropy Defang Our Radical Moment?

For a number of cash-strapped groups, then, a new infusion of foundation money explicitly intended to underwrite Black activism could mean the difference between continuing their programs and shuttering, especially during a pandemic and economic depression. Yet, at the same time, the outpouring from the philanthropic sector in the wake of weeks of national unrest also hints at an uneasy relationship that has existed between large funders and social movements since at least the early twentieth century. No matter how willing foundations might seem to embrace radical rhetoric of the moment—and they are undoubtedly embracing much of the language of the moment—partnerships with big philanthropy run the risk of defanging radical grassroots work. It’s clear that the resources are desperately needed, but they never come without strings.

The modern philanthropic system bloomed from the vast economic inequality of the (first) Gilded Age, when wealthy industrial magnates—otherwise known as robber barons—funneled portions of their enormous fortunes into foundations, or charity vehicles that directed money toward solving the social ills of the day (while also conveniently letting their founders stay rich). “They were launched, in essence, as immense tax-exempt private corporations dealing in good works,” journalist Joanne Barkan, who has reported extensively on philanthropy, wrote in 2013. “But they would do good according to their own lights, and they would intervene in public life with no accountability to the public required.” Several big foundations established during the early twentieth century—such as the Carnegie Corporation and the Rockefeller Foundation—today remain major funders in the arts, education, and other fields; by design, their endowments were meant to last forever.

As Barkan notes, early critics of the philanthropy model insisted that foundations—which commanded huge sums of tax-sheltered money doled out at the discretion of their trustees with zero public input—allowed elites to appear generous with their money while also disguising how they had amassed their riches in the first place. More recently, political scientist Rob Reich has argued that philanthropy enables a small handful of elite donors to exert undue influence on public life, thereby perpetuating many of the same inequalities they claim to ameliorate, and even eroding democracy. For instance, the Gates Foundation, which has an endowment of nearly $49 billion and recently partnered with the state of New York to “reimagine education,” has notoriously undermined the public school system in the past by using its enormous influence and financial resources to push experiments with few or no proven benefits for students onto already struggling schools, like breaking up large high schools into smaller ones.