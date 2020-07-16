Twitter Is Not Prepared for the 2020 Election

That Twitter was caught flat-footed by the unprecedented security breach that occurred on Wednesday evening, in which a number of prominent accounts—including those of Joe Biden, Kanye West, and Elon Musk—were hacked as a part of a Bitcoin scam was not, in itself, surprising. Despite leapfrogging from scandal to scandal, the social media company has never shown itself to be particularly adept at crisis management; the seeds of this particular failure appeared years ago. But the incident was nevertheless unnerving in that it revealed the internet’s fragility and how much power is concentrated in a few companies that are effectively monopolies. Though Twitter took action on Wednesday by blocking verified users from tweeting, it disclosed very little about what was actually going on.

We know a little bit more about what happened now, the day after. The Twitter accounts were taken over using “internal systems and tools,” according to a company statement. Vice reported that a “Twitter insider was responsible” for giving hackers access to those tools. If indeed this was an inside job, it would be the second at the company in the past few years; the first involved an employee leaking information to Saudi intelligence. However it happened, hackers were able to access many of the platform’s most prominent accounts and tweet a solicitation: “Everyone is asking me to give back and now is the time,” the tweets read. They then promised to double money sent to a Bitcoin address. It was a rudimentary con, but it worked: One analysis showed that 400 payments totaling over $120,000 were sent to that wallet. (It’s possible some of this money was sent by the scammers themselves.)

