Trump’s Campaign Doesn’t Need a New Manager. It Needs a New Candidate.

This Sisyphean task is made ever more difficult by Trump’s inability to focus. One of the most common and tiring warnings of the Trump era has been that whatever Trump is currently doing, saying, or tweeting is just a distraction from what actually matters. Half-baked schemes like his May executive order seemingly aimed at getting conservatives more likes on their posts are seen by many as cunning diversions from the Real Issues, which for the last few months have plainly been the coronavirus and the George Floyd protests.

As others have argued in the past, it doesn’t especially matter whether Trump is purposefully trying to distract us, because he is still doing these things as the president, which makes them important. But it’s also true that the amount of media coverage an individual action by the administration gets doesn’t seem to have much to do with whether Trump succeeds or fails; the media’s focus on Russia certainly didn’t amount to any kind of major defeat for Trump. I would be thrilled if most of the national politics reporters in Washington stopped writing about Trump and started writing about people who are waiting for unemployment checks, but it isn’t worth fretting that we’re playing his game. (There has also been a decent amount of coverage of Americans’ economic hardship, even if it’s not always amplified by cable news and social media.) Crucially, Trump doesn’t seem to know what game he’s playing, and his ideas about what coverage or messages benefit him are often completely wrong.

There is a funny sort of parallel here between worrying about Trump’s ability to distract us and the worries that Trump insiders are expressing about his flailing campaign. An anonymous White House source, quotes from whom comprise the most plentiful renewable resource on the planet, confessed to CNN that the campaign is struggling because Trump himself is distracted: “He’s not focused. Everyone has told him that. Nothing has changed.” Of course, this is something you hardly need inside knowledge to deduce. When has Trump ever been on message? Never mind tell-all books from relatives; anyone paying attention can deduce that Trump fixates on trivial matters, particularly those that have to do with whether he is powerful, masculine, or simply Winning. Hence his obsession with the idea that he can’t walk down stairs properly or that he can’t drink a glass of water.