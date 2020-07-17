The Forever War Over War Literature

As contentious as Webb’s talking points were—his conference speech also inveighed against Soviet access to Vietnamese ports in the Pacific—the literary broadside had conveyed one hard truth. His call that Vietnam literature written by Americans should be less “narcissistic,” that it should consider the peoples, histories, and cultures impacted by foreign soldiering and not just dwell on the myopic American experience, resonated like mortar fire through the remainder of the conference.

The year before, prominent book critic Michiko Kakutani had surveyed the Vietnam literature to that point in a New York Times essay, zeroing in on the “typical Bildungsroman” quality of many of the works. “They related the story of a young man, usually identifiable with the author, whose progress from idealism to disillusionment echoes the changes that America itself underwent in the ’60s,” she wrote. In contrast to these plentiful narratives, “A large novel that embraces the entire scene, that deals with the military and political complexities of the war, its consequences in public and private lives, as well as its reverberations at home—that novel has yet to be written.”

The novel The Sorrow of War by North Vietnamese veteran Bào Ninh wouldn’t be translated into English for five more years. A Bright Shining Lie, Neil Sheehan’s expansive nonfiction account of the disastrous Indochinese war for “hearts and minds,” wouldn’t be published until 1988. O’Brien had only returned to short stories the year prior to the conference, and figures now he was “about two in” to what would become The Things They Carried. The late Larry Heinemann was still stitching together Paco’s Story, the novel that would upset Toni Morrison’s Beloved for the 1987 National Book Award. And macro novels with geopolitical context, like Denis Johnson’s Tree of Smoke and Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer, were still decades away. Political scientist Timothy Lomperis wrote in Reading the Wind, his account of the Asia Society conference, that its proceedings forced attendees to come to terms with their “cultural narcissism” and to deliberate over how, or even if, it could be overcome.