The Forever War Over War Literature

The Asia Society conference came at a crossroads for the country’s memory of the war, for Vietnam war literature as a whole, and for a number of the attendees still figuring out their writing careers. It might have proven just another gathering, a curious historical artifact that brought together scribes to dispute and drink, if much of the prominent literature formed in its aftermath didn’t carry scars in its pages from arguments lobbed at the conference.

The conference opened just three days after the public unveiling of Vietnam Veterans Plaza in lower Manhattan. Fury still lingered from the partisan battles over Maya Lin’s war memorial in D.C. built earlier in the decade—a long wall of black granite listing the names of the dead, “a black gash of shame” to embittered traditionalists who had wanted a sculpture there that represented martial values like glory and duty. (These included Webb, who’d called Lin’s design “a nihilistic slab of stone.”)

Perhaps broader America was ready to move on from the war, but many of its participants and chroniclers were not. “All wars are fought twice,” Vietnamese-American novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen would write decades later. “The first time on the battlefield, the second time in memory.”

This was a battle for memory. It would prove a defining one, worth revisiting today, as my generation of forever-war literati fights similar battles and, in many ways, stakes out similar paths.

“Vietnam Vietnam Vietnam, we’ve all been there,” Michael Herr wrote in Dispatches, the foundational nonfiction-ish account of the war. Perhaps true for an American society cleaved down the middle by the war—though in 1985, it was still an open question whether that society intended to read and learn about the war, or forget it entirely. The initial wave of Vietnam memoirs, journalism and autofiction had come and gone, with some publishing successes and many more flops.

This was evident at the Asia Society conference. Military-intelligence veteran Robert Olen Butler attended, a couple novels in but still years away from his Pulitzer-winning A Good Scent from a Strange Mountain. So did the editor of Newsweek, William Broyles, who’d go on to write the screenplays for Apollo 13 and Cast Away. Journalist Wallace Terry came as well, fresh off of the publication of Bloods, his breakthrough oral history about African-American experiences in Vietnam. And so did the war’s foremost storyteller, Tim O’Brien, already a National Book Award winner but still developing The Things They Carried, the collection that would ultimately distinguish both his work and the Vietnam canon. Ron Kovic, the Long Island–born paraplegic vet whose memoir Born on the Fourth of July would be made into an Oscar-winning 1989 film by Oliver Stone, attended as well.

There were tense divides between authors at the conference that weren’t confined to partisan politics or combat bona fides. Literature produced by former officers tended to differ in scope and tone from that of their enlisted brethren. The work of veterans and journalists who’d been to the war before the 1968 Tet Offensive contrasted starkly to that produced post-Tet. Broader cultural trends had influenced the trajectory and reception of Vietnam war literature, to the fortune of some and the dark grumbling of others. Apocalypse Now, for example, broke through in cinema and returned the war to public consciousness in 1979, and it cast an immense shadow over later art seeking to reckon with the war or its legacy.

But the political gulf dominated much of the three-day event. Immediately after Webb’s jeremiad, audience members pushed back on his politics, his insinuations about their literary output, and his suggestion that novels and stories deemed insufficiently antiwar had a hard time finding publication. (His own work was a conspicuous exception.) “Current American literature regarding the Vietnam era is too self-absorbed,” Webb had said; journalist and future Primary Colors author Joe Klein rose to respond that the “ultimate in narcissism” was “to, 10 years later, try to justify a policy that was essentially misguided.’”