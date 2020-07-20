Moving Beyond Good and Evil in the Middle East

Such balancing also entails engaging diplomatically with each side of a rivalry. The U.S. administration has conducted foreign relations with one hand tied behind its back by refusing to engage with certain regimes it doesn’t like. Discarding the practice of always siding with a fixed set of presumptive friends against a fixed set of adversaries means also discarding the notion that it is necessarily a U.S. interest to support “allies” in the region—where the U.S. has no formal NATO-like collective security obligations. That notion turns the whole concept of allies and interests upside down. The U.S. should have allies to advance U.S. interests, not to define what those interests are.

Rigid side-taking has impeded the ability of the U.S. to explore the areas of common interest that invariably exist even with states rightly considered adversaries. The confidence among presumed friends of the U.S. that Washington would always back them and would not deal with regional rivals has encouraged those friends to indulge in behaviors harmful both to U.S. interests and to regional stability. Thus we have a Saudi regime that gets away with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and an Israeli government that, with expansion of settlements and threats of annexation, is hammering more nails into the coffin of the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The principle of using, rather than vainly trying to overcome, a balance of power in the Middle East is incorporated in a new report on U.S. policy toward the region from the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. The report is grounded in a strict definition of U.S. interests in the Middle East, which ultimately must advance the security and well-being of the American people. The report contains a full set of policy recommendations—including an American military drawdown, support for a new multilateral security architecture, normalization of U.S.-Iran relations, and diplomatic efforts to end the wars in Syria and Yemen. Each of these is achievable, as long as the U.S. can get past old, stultifying, and ineffective ways of looking at power in the region.