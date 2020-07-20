I Scored Worse Than Donald Trump Did on That Brain Test

But this news cycle has personal significance for me, beyond the pure joy of seeing the president of the United States insist to Fox News Sunday’s Chris Wallace that the host would struggle to “answer many of the questions” on a test designed to gauge whether a person has dementia. You see, I, too, have taken the “Babe, Is Your Brain OK?” test, and unlike Trump, who claims he got “all 35” questions right (the test is scored out of 30), I missed one. Or two! I don’t remember. (Maybe I should take it again.)



This is my story. After years of trying and failing to secure an appointment with a psychiatrist in my ever-changing insurance network, I finally obtained one at the end of January 2020. The Medstar hospital system in D.C. has an outpatient psychiatry clinic in the Glover Park neighborhood, but it only accepts new patients who are also under the care of another Medstar doctor. Luckily for me, the neurologist I’ve been seeing for migraines since 2014 also works for Medstar. Waiting for a psychiatrist outside Medstar would have taken until March, but thanks to the arbitrary fact of my existing relationship with this hospital system, after just a couple weeks’ wait, I was (movie hacker voice) in.



In the spirit of oversharing that might make me unhireable to an even greater degree than my previous body of work, I feel like I need to offer some context for my less-than-perfect score. One of the problems I was seeking help for could well be described as “cognitive function.” More accurately, I was worried I was becoming dumb—sort of like Lisa Simpson when Grandpa Simpson tells her it’s her genetic destiny to become stupid, but without the reassuring ending. I was having trouble concentrating, and my memory had deteriorated from pretty good to not being able to remember things I just said. I told the psychiatrist that I felt like I could no longer think of good ideas at work (please do not email me and say you agree) and that it felt like there was just something in the way whenever I tried to think through an idea for a story.

