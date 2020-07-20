The Only Person Who’s Figured Out How to Interview Trump

Chris Wallace’s interview with Donald Trump on this past Sunday’s edition of Fox News Sunday ended up being a bigger bombshell than it should have been. Sure, Wallace did his job—he asked tough questions about pressing issues, he offered resistance to the president’s lies, and he didn’t make much of a fuss about it. And yet, this particular tête-à-tête has generated a surge of coverage not just because it included news, but because of the way it underscored how few of the president’s interlocutors have pushed back as strenuously and successfully as Wallace. The Fox host’s method is simple, and yet so few have tried it, either out of fear of being accused of bias or out of deference to the office of the president.

Interviewing President Trump is not, in theory, a difficult thing to do. This is, after all, someone who regularly, with no provocation at all, broadcasts his narcissism, megalomania, profound lack of empathy, and near-total ignorance of basic facts. He lies with impunity and abandon, but the lies are often so absurd and apparent that they barely need to be scrutinized at all. There are so many scandals swirling at any one time that any would-be interlocutor always has more than enough material to generate several days’ worth of news.



But interviewing Donald Trump, both as a candidate and as president, has proven to be trickier than it would seem. Trump, after all, won the Republican primary in 2016 in part because he granted so many interviews, many of them uncritical, that the sheer volume of analysis and coverage he managed to generate swamped his GOP opponents, who often struggled mightily for some smaller portion of attention. The constant lying and the endless barrage of scandals can sometimes be an asset. Reporters are unable to fact-check in real time because of the overabundance of available material. Trump is a political Mr. Burns, who is nearly indestructible because he has so many ailments that no single one can gain the upper hand.



But reporters also often self-handicap when interviewing the president. Wary of allegations that they are politically biased—or the agents of Democrat-aligned networks—they have to pick and choose their barbs, fact-checks, and sharp questions. And while the president may have few qualms about debasing his office, the press tends to be hyperconscious of its significance and often accords Trump an unearned surfeit of gravitas and respect. Trump gets his share of pointed questions, but in terms of standards, Trump’s treatment in most interviews is not so different from that of his predecessors—some softballs, some tough questions, a handful of real-time fact-checks. The problem, however, is that unlike his presidential forebears, Trump lies constantly.



But Chris Wallace comes to the table free of the concerns and constraints that hamstring many of his colleagues. Despite being a true product of the media establishment—the son of Mike Wallace, he is one of history’s few good nepotism hires—Wallace does not try to cosplay as his father or Edward R. Murrow. As an interviewer, he has cultivated a mischievous, sometimes anarchic, sensibility. His best quality is his incredulity—he will interrupt a politician with “Hold on a minute” when they try to wriggle out of one of his traps; at other times, he’ll start laughing. Wallace will occasionally dial up a fawning exchange with a subject—there’s a particularly famous interview with Dick Cheney that comes to mind. Trump doesn’t seem to have earned the kid gloves treatment.

