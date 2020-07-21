Trump Has Brought America’s Dirty Wars Home

As many commentators have noted, these moves come right out of the playbook of foreign strongmen. But the history of the Office of Public Safety, created to support counterinsurgency around the globe during the Cold War, demonstrates that Trump’s ardor for authoritarian force has longstanding, homegrown roots. That history also provides some sobering lessons: Every time the type of operations depicted in the Office of Public Safety’s film went awry during the Cold War, and popular insurgencies flared, severe and indiscriminate state violence ensued. The result was a sordid itinerary of low-intensity warfare, death squads, forced disappearances, and massacres. The question before the country today is just how much of this sequence is now unfolding at home.

Counterinsurgency is supposed to be preventive. Once a full-blown insurgency breaks out, it can be difficult to extinguish. Occasionally, it even leads to regime change—just look at Lyndon Johnson, toppled by an insurgency in Vietnam. The security tactics required to control a roiling political movement intent on taking power are necessarily escalatory. The logic is simple: insurgents succeed when they convince regular people to support them. Therefore, preventing them from gaining adherents among the population is paramount.

In the process, regular people end up becoming the state’s targets. If you support the insurgents, you’re a target. If you seem inclined to support the insurgents, you’re a target. The only way to avoid becoming a target is to offer fulsome support for the ruling regime and its forces. But, as classical counterinsurgency theory admits, supporting the regime can make you a target of the insurgents. Ergo, insurgents’ terror is met with governments’ counter-terror.

The counter-terror is always worse. After departing Guatemala in 1968, a State Department official named Viron P. Vaky, horrified by what occurred under his watch, sent his colleagues a pained memorandum titled “Guatemala and Counter-Terror.” How, he wondered, had it come to this? Was it because liberals (like himself) were too credulous of the revolutionary threat posed by the Far Left that they gave license to the Far Right and unleashed the police? Whatever the cause, the consequences were clear to Vaky. Guatemala’s counter-terror was “corrosive,” “indiscriminate,” and “brutal.”

Counter-terror frequently took the form of forced disappearance in cities. This appalling technique allowed no closure for the family of the disappeared, who were left wondering if their loved one would someday return. With no body, there was no evidence of a murder, but also no possibility of a funeral or mourning ritual. Guatemalan trade unionists and students were among the first targets, because they were easy to find and thought to be persuadable by the hidden Communist fifth column.

In some cases, counter-terror came at the hands of state forces. One government innovation in Guatemala was tossing suspected Communists out of helicopters flying over the sea. Far Right militants in Portland have been spotted wearing shirts that laud this very tactic. But increasingly, they are dressing just like the DHS officers, give or take a Hawaiian shirt.

Sometimes counter-terror came at the hands of loosely organized paramilitaries, especially in the countryside. One 1972 analysis by U.S. scientists drily observed of a 2,000-man peasant paramilitary force the Guatemalan government created, “Although untrained, undisciplined, and indiscriminate in their operations, the amateur deputies were credited with much of the success of the campaign.” This study concluded, however, that “heavy-handed techniques” by other “undercover agents” were “too clumsy to be very effective, and resulted in generating opposition to the government from normally nonpolitical elements of the population.”

Often, it was simply unclear who was behind the counter-terror because the shadowy operatives never identified themselves. Were death squads composed of off-duty police or soldiers? Were they employees of elites and landowners? Were they people you knew from the neighborhood? Across Latin America during the Cold War, particularly in the military dictatorships like Argentina, fears that your neighbor might be a member of a vigilante death squad were more plausible than the propaganda claims that your neighbor could be a Communist subversive. In Argentina, death squads drove Ford Falcons, the country’s most popular car, which meant that one of these sedans rolling down your street could mean you’d never see your family ever again or it could mean nothing at all. To this day, the sight of a vintage Falcon can cause an older Argentine heart to skip a beat.