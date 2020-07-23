There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a White Collar Criminal

How much of this reflects actual hostility to white-collar prosecution among senior officials—as opposed to inexperience or ineptitude—is an open question. It is widely known in legal circles that conservative lawyers now in private practice who may once have staffed the senior positions of a Republican Justice Department have been reluctant to join the Trump administration out of fear of becoming permanently tainted (a risk that, in addition, might harm their private sector earning potential). The result has been a conspicuous shortage of conservative-leaning talent—lawyers who wouldn’t stifle or mismanage white-collar enforcement efforts—coupled with the upward ladder-climbing of underqualified and occasionally inept career lawyers.

Some of the people now at the top of the Justice Department are comically unfit. Bill Hughes, one of the high-ranking officials overseeing the department’s work pursuing coronavirus-related misconduct, is an associate deputy attorney general who, according to his LinkedIn bio, came to his position from the White House barely a year ago, with no prior experience working at the Justice Department except for a summer internship as a law student nearly 15 years ago. He appeared at a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in June, but his answers to questions about the department’s pandemic response were vague and vacuous. At one point, a visibly annoyed Senator Dianne Feinstein pressed him about the department’s work pursuing perpetrators of consumer fraud, asking him in frustration, “What is being done to stop them—to arrest and convict?” Hughes told her that the department was “vigorously investigating and using the tools we have, both criminal and civil,” and proceeded to cite the possibility of obtaining forfeiture of fraudulent gains at the end of a successful criminal prosecution—a nonanswer to the question at hand that also betrayed a law-student-level understanding of criminal procedure.

I saw less egregious instances of these sorts of questionable appointments in my own day-to-day work. As some news reports have indicated, this occasionally resulted in me getting into professional disagreements with officials who had been mid-level managers during the Obama administration but had managed to get promoted under Trump. Before his ascension, for instance, Robert Zink, the current head of the Fraud Section, was best known for leading a high-profile prosecution of a trader at the Swiss bank UBS that resulted in the defendant’s acquittal in 2018—the sort of misstep that usually does not result in a promotion shortly thereafter. And Brian K. Kidd, the current head of the securities and financial fraud unit in that office, came to the position after serving as a prosecutor in Puerto Rico and in the public corruption division in Washington—best known for mishandling virtually every high-profile case it has pursued, including the failed prosecutions of former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell and New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez. Kidd’s most notable achievement is having worked on one of the many corporate settlements during the Obama administration.