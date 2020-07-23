There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a White Collar Criminal

Consumer fraud, like tax evasion, marks a key arena of malfeasance where further enforcement work would benefit the public good. Indeed, a more significant commitment of criminal enforcement to consumer fraud would have even more obvious salutary effects than tax evasion offers, since the evidence suggests that Black people are likelier to file consumer fraud complaints.. But consumer fraud is all too easy, in a political sense, for law enforcement officials to ignore—the monetary losses toted up through such scams are staggering in the aggregate, but they are diffuse and relatively small on an individual basis. The FTC’s data showed that the median loss from fraud reported to the agency last year was just $320.



That may seem like a small amount to many people—and particularly to the sorts of people (like me) who attend elite law schools and move on to become federal prosecutors. But according to data released last year by the Federal Reserve, nearly 40 percent of households in the country would have been incapable of managing an unexpected expense of $400 or more without going into debt or selling something. The Fed explained that racial and ethnic minorities of all educational backgrounds were “even less able to handle a financial setback.” Things are no doubt considerably worse as a result of the significant increase in unemployment this year, which has disproportionately affected Black and Latino workers.

The state of white-collar criminal enforcement is now in such disrepair that it will take years to recover, if it ever fully does. Even if Joe Biden wins in November, it will take a serious commitment of attention and resources on the part of new leadership at the Justice Department to try to reverse the damage.

The Biden campaign recently released more than 100 pages of recommendations from the “unity task forces” that were asked to find common ground between Biden’s supporters and those of Senator Bernie Sanders. The document contains many laudable and detailed proposals concerning criminal justice reform—including use-of-force guidelines, police oversight reforms, and other measures to address discrimination in the criminal justice system. But it does not contain anything specific to addressing white-collar crime, a sphere in which incarceration needs to go up, not down. There is, in fact, much that can and should be done—some of it relatively easy, and some of it requiring serious thought and long-term planning.

To begin with, internal Justice policies governing white-collar prosecutions need to be revised and in some cases entirely rolled back. Enforcement priorities need to be closely reevaluated in order to ensure that the department is using its scarce resources optimally—and, ideally, in a manner that protects the interests of broad swathes of our society rather than well-to-do individuals and companies that do not need the federal government to do even more for them.

Then there’s the question of staffing decisions—a critical element in white-collar prosecutions. Most political appointees will move on, but personnel decisions at the senior career level may also need to be revisited—without veering into political litmus tests—to ensure that hiring and promotions were justified by merit rather than political patronage or personal relationships, and that political appointees have not “burrowed” into career positions. Funding needs to be boosted in order to support the hiring of more prosecutors and law enforcement personnel who can conduct financial investigations. We must look closely at whether white-collar investigators and prosecutors represent the diversity of the economic constituencies that they are—or should be—protecting. And the department should consider whether it can cost-effectively take functions in-house that it sometimes outsources—like data collection and analysis—so that American taxpayers are not paying needlessly high private-sector rates.

We also need to take a good look at how best to maximize the jurisdictional reach of white-collar prosecutions. We need to improve our international law enforcement partnerships to increase the speed and efficacy of overseas investigative work, and we should think creatively about how we can incentivize countries that drag their feet when asked to provide information or access to people in their borders to do more. (One way to do this might be by boosting international aid contingent on countries that tend to slow-roll white-collar criminal inquiries showing measurable progress in these areas.)

Some searching discussion also needs to happen about how the stateside federal bureaucracy handles the rise of white-collar crime. We should ensure greater coordination between the Justice Department and consumer protection agencies like the FTC and the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau. And, more broadly, we need to consider whether federal law enforcement institutions, in their current form, are still adequate for the international economic system as it exists today—byzantine, fractured, and opaque.

The Justice Department is by no means the only agency that will require an incoming Biden administration to sift through the rubble of the Trump era. But the public deserves a dramatic and long-term improvement in white-collar work at the Justice Department, and now is the time to start thinking hard about making that happen.