John Yoo’s Twisted Path to Trumpism

To prove his point, Yoo laid out one possible maneuver in his article. “Suppose President Donald Trump decided to create a nationwide right to carry guns openly. He could declare that he would not enforce federal firearms laws and that a new ‘Trump permit’ would free any holder of state and local gun-control restrictions,” Yoo hypothesized. “Even if Trump knew that his scheme lacked legal authority, he could get away with it for the length of his presidency. And, moreover, even if courts declared the permit illegal, his successor would have to keep enforcing the program for another year or two.” It’s easy to see why the White House found his arguments appealing.



Along the way, Yoo gave a highly favorable nod to Trump’s version of events. “This is doubly perverse because Trump supports a legislative solution that would allow DACA and [Deferred Action for Parents of Americans] beneficiaries to remain in the country,” he wrote. “Nevertheless, Trump reversed DACA and DAPA because President Obama had no constitutional authority to impose the two policies.” Trump’s animus toward immigrants apparently played no role in the matter, in Yoo’s telling. And while Trump has said that he would be open to a legislative fix for DACA recipients, past efforts to pass one have shown that the White House is more interested in using Dreamers as a bargaining chip to fund a wall on the southern border or rewrite federal immigration law to reflect that animus.

The White House’s interest in Yoo’s legal analysis comes at a fortuitous time for the law professor. His new book, Defender in Chief, comes out next week. I have not yet been able to obtain a copy of it, but the publisher casts it as a forthright defense of Trump’s constitutional vision. “Far from considering Trump an inherent threat to our nation’s founding principles, Yoo convincingly argues that Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Hamilton would have seen Trump as returning to their vision of presidential power, even at his most controversial,” the publisher claims. “It is instead liberal opponents who would overthrow existing constitutional understanding in order to unseat Trump, but in getting their man would inflict permanent damage on the office of the presidency, the most important office in our constitutional system and the world.” I am skeptical of this thesis, to say the least.