The Infernal Logic of Professional Sports in a Pandemic

“Please don’t take me,” said four-time Major League Baseball All-Star and Braves franchise first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he described to reporters the prayers he offered on his worst night of battling Covid-19. “I wasn’t ready [to die].”

The disclosure was as unexpected as it was raw. Freeman, after all, was not required by MLB’s coronavirus rules to identify himself as a player who tested positive, let alone to discuss his experience with the virus. These nondisclosure rules are underpinned by a ghoulish logic. It is not in the League’s interest for a marquee player like Freeman to test positive for the virus, let alone detail his battle with Covid-19, because MLB and its 30 aristocratic owners are both perpetuating and capitalizing on the unspoken secret of American sports: Fans are more likely to view the millionaire players as more entitled than the billionaire owners and, more significantly, have accepted that athletes dying for our entertainment is an occupational hazard. How acceptable that risk of injury or death is to fans exists not on a sliding scale of humanity but on a continuum of players’ talent and value to the team.

On the occasion of MLB’s much-delayed and highly anticipated Opening Day, it’s time for us to reckon with American sports culture, the way we’ve normalized the risks that athletes incur for the sake of our entertainment and how the glorified Moneyballification of sports—in which wonky former McKinsey consultants build dream teams based on the way statistics dance on spreadsheets—have all contributed to dehumanizing players into commodifiable assets. If the rampaging pandemic has brought a new innovation to this diabolical design, it’s the way this dehumanization now reaches down the organizational chart, drawing in “players” both on field and off, and of every asset class.

Call it “Value Over Replacement Human,” or VORH, which, in the dystopia that is 2020, has emerged as the summer’s hottest statistic; an Orwellian spin on Bill James’s Sabermetrics. For years, Value Over Replacement Player, or VORP, has been a foundational statistic in the quantitative analytics movement, a magic number revealing just how much hitters or pitchers contribute to their teams over replacement players who are either average or below average at any given position and at the plate.

As it has with so many other attitudes and systems undergirding the American way, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed how the confluence of sports society’s worst tendencies—from turning a blind eye to the traumatic brain injuries and deaths suffered by football players as a direct result of the sport to plotting athletes on an X–Y axis of salary relative to production—has brought us to this moment. At a time when more than 140,000 Americans have died and the virus is spreading uncontrollably, we as a nation are ready for these athletes to potentially risk their lives because of some unprovable need that we, as fans, have for pastimes.