Can Cities Do Reparations Alone?

It captures the inequities it hopes to address just as starkly. Black North Carolinians are arrested at a rate 2.5 times higher than that of white residents; in Durham, both the maternal and infant mortality rates for Black mothers and infants outpace that of their Latinx, Asian, and white neighbors; and as the city has rapidly expanded over the past decade, it’s been Black neighborhoods, like the historic Hayti, that have been targeted by the city for demolishment and displacement.

With the arrival of the 64-page report, the task force set concrete goals and measures for the city to adopt, including a city-wide restructuring of its health care, education, criminal justice, and economic systems. Part of that restructuring, the task force suggests, should include Durham working in conjunction with other cities to pursue a national plan for reparations. In defining this aim, the task force wrote that any federal program must acknowledge who benefited from slavery, restitute the descendants of those who were enslaved, and provide closure by partnering with them to understand what fair compensation looks like.

Some of the cities involved in that federal push could include local governments in Asheville, North Carolina, and Providence, Rhode Island, which recently announced their intentions to pursue what they are terming “reparations initiatives” for Black residents. Last November, Evanston, Illinois’s city council voted to funnel the first $10 million in revenue collected from its recreational marijuana tax to what it has called its own reparations program. (The city is still formulating a plan as to how the funds will be dispersed or spent.)