Can Cities Do Reparations Alone?

These local efforts raise interesting questions about the long work of restitution. Are these local efforts reparations or something else? Can the scope of any municipal plan really rise to the scale of the debt owed?

Following Asheville’s city council resolution, Dr. William Darity Jr., coauthor of From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century and a professor at Duke University, told The New York Times that the city’s plan, which did not include direct payments, was inadequate and that it should not be conflated with an actual reparations program. “Piecemeal reparations taken singly or collectively at those levels of government cannot meet the debt for American racial injustice,” he wrote.

A true reparations initiative, Darity and coauthor A. Kristen Mullen argue in their book, requires federal initiative because it was the United States that failed to deliver on its promised payment to enslaved peoples following emancipation and the Civil War. (Their definition of reparations—the aforementioned steps of acknowledgement, restitution, and closure—was cited at length in the task force’s glossary.)

Scope matters, too. “It should be Black Americans who are descendants of persons who were enslaved in the United States,” Darity told The New Republic. “Those 40-acre land grants were never provided,” he continued. “And for the handful of folks who actually received some of those land grants, they were taken away and restored to the former slaveholders by President Andrew Johnson.”

The Durham proposal, though, may hold more promise. “They seem to have touched all of the relevant bases in terms of local actions that can be taken to try to address racial inequity,” Darity said. And unlike the Asheville resolution, the Durham task force did not call the city-level reforms “reparations” in and of themselves. Rather, the task force suggests that Durham partner with its fellow local governments across the country to push for a national response. “We would like to see our city leadership take an active role in helping push forward national policies aimed at ending the racial wealth gap, including a national reparations program, guaranteed basic income, and raising the minimum wage,” the report’s authors wrote.



The task force also acknowledged its proposals as one step in a much longer process. It was a partial picture by its nature, writing that “dealing with racial inequity is not the mission of one city council or one mayor.” Donna Carrington, the executive director of the Community Empowerment Fund, a nonprofit that works with Durham residents facing housing insecurity, appreciated the task force being upfront about its limitations. But she also said that she was disappointed that housing issues weren’t granted more space, adding that she felt the report needed to offer a wider review of evictor landlords outside of the Durham Housing Authority, or DHA.

“I also dont feel that they really addressed the problems with DHA hard enough,” Carrington wrote. “DHA needs more transparency about what is going on, especially communicating with the homeless system as a source of help to getting people housed.”

Darity’s only critique of the plan was that the task force should have defined the racial wealth gap as the difference between the mean wealth of Black and white residents—as it stands, the report uses the median, which Darity said ignores roughly “97 percent of the wealth that is held by white Americans.” In his testimony for Congress last June on the Commission to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans Act, Darity said that a reparations program would need to set a goal of “moving Black wealth, roughly, from less than $3 trillion to $13 to $14 trillion.”