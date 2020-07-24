What the Americans With Disabilities Act Has to Teach Today’s Protesters

In response to the American Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities’ call for protests against Nixon’s refusal to enforce Section 504, activists across America occupied federal buildings. The most intense action came out of San Francisco, where Judy Heumann—by then the founder of Disabled in Action, advocating for the independent living movement—managed to keep 150 people, some with complicated medical needs, in residence at the city’s Health, Education, and Welfare offices, for 25 days in all. But it was Lomax who organized for the Black Panthers to feed the group, providing a central artery of care that kept the action strong. It’s still the longest sit-in ever to take place at a federal building. Califano eventually caved, in part because the 1977 television workers’ labor strike meant that news coverage of the sit-in was reaching an unusually large television audience.

Chuck Jackson was Brad Lomax’s caretaker for his multiple sclerosis–related disabilities—the Times obit calls him an “attendant.” But he was a Black Panther, too, and he also provided personal care to several other people at the occupation besides Lomax. Of the three activists I’ve mentioned here, he’s by far the least widely known. By contrast, Heumann is almost (but not quite) a star: She went on to become an adviser in the Clinton and Obama administrations and this year published an autobiography titled Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist. Lomax is somewhere in the middle, a giant in the history of coalitionary organizing tactics, whose legacy is only now reaching a new generation, through films like Crip Camp.

Section 504 proved to be a crucial step toward the Americans With Disabilities Act: It recognized people with disabilities as a distinct minority group with particular interests and vulnerabilities. It also overturned the archaic assumption that people with physical differences were somehow both excluded and exempt from the reality everybody else lived in: Not hiring a disabled person was now technically discrimination—not, as many at the time thought, merely a logical outcome. These are tenets we take somewhat for granted in our legal system, but it was only through the mutual support and echoing agendas of multiple advocacy groups that America ever got there.