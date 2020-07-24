What the Americans With Disabilities Act Has to Teach Today’s Protesters

In response to the American Coalition of Citizens with Disabilities’ call for protests against Nixon’s refusal to enforce Section 504, activists across America occupied federal buildings. The most intense action came out of San Francisco, where Judy Heumann—by then the founder of Disabled in Action, advocating for the independent living movement—managed to keep 150 people, some with complicated medical needs, in residence at the city’s Health, Education, and Welfare offices, for 25 days in all. But it was Lomax who organized for the Black Panthers to feed the group, providing a central artery of care that kept the action strong. It’s still the longest sit-in ever to take place at a federal building. Califano eventually caved, in part because the 1977 television workers’ labor strike meant that news coverage of the sit-in was reaching an unusually large television audience.

Chuck Jackson was Brad Lomax’s caretaker for his multiple sclerosis–related disabilities—the Times obit calls him an “attendant.” But he was a Black Panther, too, and he also provided personal care to several other people at the occupation besides Lomax. Of the three activists I’ve mentioned here, he’s by far the least widely known. By contrast, Heumann is almost (but not quite) a star: She went on to become an adviser in the Clinton and Obama administrations and this year published an autobiography titled Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist. Lomax is somewhere in the middle, a giant in the history of coalitionary organizing tactics, whose legacy is only now reaching a new generation, through films like Crip Camp.

Section 504 proved to be a crucial step toward the Americans With Disabilities Act: It recognized people with disabilities as a distinct minority group with particular interests and vulnerabilities. It also overturned the archaic assumption that people with physical differences were somehow both excluded and exempt from the reality everybody else lived in: Not hiring a disabled person was now technically discrimination—not, as many at the time thought, merely a logical outcome. These are tenets we take somewhat for granted in our legal system, but it was only through the mutual support and echoing agendas of multiple advocacy groups that America ever got there.

The uneven distribution of celebrity between Heumann, Lomax, and Jackson is evidence of how poorly we recall even the most recent history, and partly the result of straightforward whitewashing. As the disability rights consultant and founder of RampYourVoice Vilissa Thompson put it in 2016 when she created the hashtag #DisabilityTooWhite, “[T]here is a lack of representation and diversity within the disability community from the organizations that are supposed to empower us as individuals.” Seeing a Black disabled woman on television is still a rare event. Historians of activism, meanwhile, have argued that most accounts of 504 activism have neglected the role of Black power in its success, in a way that has marred our understanding of American social politics in the 1970s. In his landmark 2010 article, “Is disability studies actually white disability studies?” disabilities studies scholar Chris Bell further argued that this whitewashing is the result of the too-neat way history books slice up and present protest movements: Terms like “the largest minority,” while powerful in theory, can also obscure differences within the disabled experience.

The campaign for rights for disabled people has never been separate from Black Power or from feminism, as anybody who has taken care of another person’s intimate needs will know: It’s a subject that touches on all other subjects. Everybody has a body.

The 1977 sit-in leveraged support from groups that opposed the war in Vietnam, those who wanted to modernize school buildings, and those who were fighting for women’s rights. We’re all mortal and vulnerable to injury and change, after all, and disability is the one marginalized identity that all of us are likely to hold at some time during our lives, if only in babyhood or old age. Crip Camp is one example of an effort among a number of academics and writers currently working to correct the whitewashed historical record of disability rights advocacy.

The ADA’s thirtieth anniversary this year comes at a troubling time. The Act itself is more under threat than ever, as the Trump administration attracts discrimination lawsuits from federal employees while grossly mismanaging the Covid-19 crisis, a health emergency guaranteed to cause long-term health problems in many thousands of Americans. It’s a dark bookend to a term that, in its first summer (three days after the twenty-sixth anniversary of the ADA), saw the sitting president of the United States perform a physical impression of a journalist with arthrogryposis, on camera, at one of his own rallies, to make his supporters laugh.

As large numbers of Americans put their bodies between the police and their fellow citizens in Portland, Oregon, this past week, it was Chuck Jackson I thought of. On a daily level, his caretaking labor consisted of small actions, repeated many times, to facilitate his comrades’ comfort. It’s not headline-grabbing work, and Jackson is not one of the people at the center of Crip Camp. Instead, he facilitated others. Jackson’s commitment to physical justice is the luminous antithesis of Trump’s violent nationalism. It’s a reminder from across the decades that equality is not only an idea, but a practice that scales from the smallest of interactions to the largest dreams we’re capable of dreaming.