Even Milton Friedman Would Oppose Trump’s Latest Federal Reserve Appointment

Although the gold standard was explicitly rejected by President Reagan’s Council of Economic Advisers in its February 1982 Economic Report, Republicans nevertheless became very animated about returning to a gold standard in 2012, despite the fact that no nation on earth has one. The Republican platform expressed sympathy for it and called for another government commission to investigate the idea—an earlier gold commission in 1981 rejected it. Candidates for the GOP presidential nomination Ron Paul, Newt Gingrich, and Herman Cain explicitly endorsed the gold standard. (Disclosure: I once worked on Paul’s congressional staff.)



Indeed, in the midst of that campaign, Ron Paul took time out to chair a subcommittee hearing on gold. He was concerned about reports that the gold in Fort Knox had been secretly shipped out and sold. Such conspiracy theories have been kicking around for decades in goldbug circles and continue to resonate. I once had a conversation with the late GOP Congressman Phil Crane of Illinois, who was very much a goldbug. He told me that back during the Ford administration, he happened to be near Fort Knox on business and, having some time to spare, thought he would go look at the gold. The guard at the gate told Crane that this was impossible unless he had permission from the secretary of the Treasury. Crane asked to borrow the guard’s phone and called then-Secretary William Simon in Washington. Simon told the guard to let Crane see the gold. But Crane remained suspicious because he could only see inside one vault—apparently there are many vaults with different time-locks for security. He told me he thought it was possible that the vault he saw was the only one with actual gold in it.

In 2012, goldbugs raised questions about whether Germany’s gold stock had been secretly sold off. The Bundesbank dismissed such concerns as complete nonsense. Right-wingers in France and other countries have made similar accusations about their country’s gold. There was a referendum in Switzerland in late 2014, which failed, that would have forced the Swiss National Bank to hold 20 percent of its reserves in gold forever. Citigroup economist William Buiter pointed out that if the central bank was not allowed to sell its gold, ever, then its effective value was zero.