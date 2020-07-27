For a Glimpse of the Republican Party After Trump, Look to California

Since Wilson, California has had only one Republican governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and after he left office in 2011 the state party discarded his moderate politics. In the seven California congressional races where Republicans lost in 2018, “Trump at the top of the ticket is the number-one handicap,” GOP strategist Rob Stutzman told the Sacramento Bee last year. But Schwarzenegger’s pleas that the California GOP distance itself from Trump have fallen on deaf ears. It would rather lose than sacrifice its orthodoxies.



The national GOP’s response to losing California has been to blame California. “It has become a fundamental tenet of the modern Republican Party to hate California,” former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens writes in his new book, It Was All a Lie. “Something is deeply disturbed about a political party if it considers the most populous state part of the long list of ‘otherness’ that Republicans see as separating the true America from something dangerous and anti-American.”



The rest of the country is a few years behind California in acceding to diminishing clout for white non-Hispanics. But already the national GOP is losing its interest in majoritarian politics, investing its hopes instead in conservative judges and the Electoral College. Members of Congress refuse to distance themselves from Trump even as Covid-19 is killing more people per capita than in any other nation except Chile and the United Kingdom. Trump was counting on his economic record to win reelection, but unemployment is now over 11 percent, its highest level in eight decades (except, that is, for the prior two months, when it was even higher). Joblessness will likely rise further between now and Election Day—with what looks to a be, thanks to the GOP Senate majority, a drastically diminished program of unemployment relief.

