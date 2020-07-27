For a Glimpse of the Republican Party After Trump, Look to California

Throughout the Golden State’s Republican ascendency, Democrats nearly always held majorities in the state legislature and among California’s congressional delegation. But in the aughts, those majorities ballooned. According to Los Angeles Times columnist George Skelton, Democratic officeholders haven’t wielded this much power in California since 1882. The only political conversation in the state that matters today occurs among Democrats.



The turning point, it’s generally agreed, was Republican Governor Pete Wilson’s anti-immigration crusade. In 1994, the Wilson-backed Proposition 187, which denied state services to undocumented immigrants, won 59-41 percent. The measure was thrown out in court, but the lopsided victory energized the state’s Hispanic population, which was growing rapidly even as the Cold War’s end sent conservative aerospace workers streaming out of the state. Between 1980 and 2010 Hispanics’ proportion of California’s population rose from 19 to 37 percent, while the white proportion fell from 66 to 40 percent. The 2020 Census will likely show a Hispanic plurality.



The parallel with Trump is striking. Convinced that his anti-immigration policies were a strong electoral asset, Trump played them up before the 2018 midterms—and saw 40 seats flip from Republicans to Democrats. Seventy percent of Americans, it turns out, think current levels of immigration should be maintained or increased.

Since Wilson, California has had only one Republican governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and after he left office in 2011 the state party discarded his moderate politics. In the seven California congressional races where Republicans lost in 2018, “Trump at the top of the ticket is the number-one handicap,” GOP strategist Rob Stutzman told the Sacramento Bee last year. But Schwarzenegger’s pleas that the California GOP distance itself from Trump have fallen on deaf ears. It would rather lose than sacrifice its orthodoxies.



The national GOP’s response to losing California has been to blame California. “It has become a fundamental tenet of the modern Republican Party to hate California,” former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens writes in his new book, It Was All A Lie. “Something is deeply disturbed about a political party if it considers the most populous state part of the long list of ‘otherness’ that Republicans see as separating the true America from something dangerous and anti-American.”



The rest of the country is a few years behind California in acceding to diminishing clout for white non-Hispanics. But already the national GOP is losing its interest in majoritarian politics, investing its hopes instead in conservative judges and the Electoral College. Members of Congress refuse to distance themselves from Trump even as Covid-19 is killing more people per capita than in any other nation except Chile and the United Kingdom. Trump was counting on his economic record to win re-election, but unemployment is now over 11 percent, its highest level in eight decades (except, that is, for the prior two months, when it was even higher). Joblessness will likely rise further between now and Election Day—with what looks to a be, thanks to the GOP Senate majority, a drastically diminished program of unemployment relief.



In recent days we’ve seen headlines saying Republican members of Congress are starting to rebel. But in practice, this restive mood is expressing itself in small-bore political symbolism, such as lawmakers electing to be photographed wearing protective masks, or declining to support Trump’s payroll tax cut. (Such a cut does nothing for the millions of Americans thrown out of work by the pandemic, which, as it approaches the six-month mark, ought to be retreating but instead is still growing,.)



For all his talk about reviving Nixon’s “silent majority,” Trump has never cracked 50 percent in his approval ratings. He didn’t win even a plurality of votes in 2016. It doesn’t matter, from the standpoint of Republican party’s political leadership, because Trump consistently commands approval among Republican voters above 80 or 90 percent.