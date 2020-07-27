It Was Insane to Restart Sports in America

For the sports-deprived American discontent with watching Premier League games, last week was something of a reprieve: The National Basketball Association, ensconced in its Orlando bubble, began running scrimmages between 22 invited teams. The National Women’s Soccer League crowned a champion. And Major League Baseball kicked off its 60-game sprint of a regular season. Sports were back!

Then, on Sunday, as the Miami Marlins wrapped a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, news broke that at least four players had tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the game, including the afternoon’s starting pitcher. Despite this, and a report that one player had tested positive as early as Friday, Miami manager Don Mattingly said the team “never really considered not playing” Sunday’s game—a decision they reportedly reached via group text message. By Monday morning, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that two coaches and 11 Marlins players—a full third of the team—tested positive. As a result of the outbreak, Miami’s home-opener against the Baltimore Orioles was cancelled, as was the Phillies upcoming series against the New York Yankees.

This was inevitable. It didn’t have to play out at the level of stupidity and danger, but spreading the virus was built-in from the start. There is just no way to safely facilitate the amount of travel that a 30-team league like the MLB requires. Mindlessly listening to the familiar noises of an afternoon game might be a nice relief from the past few months of silence—even being able to watch shitty YouTube highlights of half-hearted NBA scrimmages has been amazing, honestly—but that in no way justifies the risk.

The MLB’s abridged regular season and the Marlins’ outbreak were both preceded by months of hostile negotiations between team owners and the MLB Players Association. During the negotiations—which chiefly concerned how much players’ salaries would be reduced and how long the season would be—team owners and commissioner Rob Manfred tried to publicly cast the union as the enemy of the people—the force standing in the way of bringing “baseball back to our fans.” After that routine flopped, the owners finally conceded in late June to the terms that they had initially agreed to in March: They would be able to set the length of the season, provided the players were compensated with full prorated versions of their original contracts. The 2020 MLB season was finally back on, only to slowly collapse a month later.

In response to the Marlins fallout, some sportswriters pointed to the NBA and its Florida bubble as the sensible, ideal alternative: Rather than resume the season with the logistical nightmare of everyday travel, the Association opted to bring a limited number of teams to Orlando, where they plan to play in a series of scrimmages and a brief number of regular season games before proceeding with a full-scale version of the playoffs. Every staff and team member, and a handful of reporters, are locked down in Orlando, at the Disney-owned compound, not allowed to leave save for family emergencies.