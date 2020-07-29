Stop Fretting About Biden’s VP Choice

In fact, in their new book, Do Running Mates Matter? political scientists Christopher Devine and Kyle Kopko concluded “that vice presidential candidates, in general, do not deliver an electoral advantage in their home state, division, or region.”

Devine and Kopko even debunk the myth that Johnson delivered Texas for Kennedy in 1960, stressing that there is no polling data to support the all-the-way-with-LBJ thesis. (Of course, Johnson’s skill with vote counting may have had something to do with Kennedy’s narrow victory in the state.)

Many of the misconceptions about the political significance of a VP choice are rooted in an outmoded concept of the job. As Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, argues in a new ebook, Picking the Vice President, “Every vice president since Al Gore has been chosen more for their ability to help the president do his job than for their ability to balance the ticket.” What changed, according to Kamarck, who was a top Gore aide in Bill Clinton’s White House, was the presidential nomination process: Since nominees are now picked in the primaries, candidates no longer need to dangle the VP nomination as a bargaining chip at contested conventions.

Political science data can only take us so far. Part of the trouble is that voters are often contradictory about why they chose a presidential ticket. Many call the VP pick “extremely important.” But Devine and Topco noted, “Vice presidential selection is quite unimportant when measured in relation to other electoral influences; approximately 90 percent of survey respondents cannot recall ever changing their presidential vote based on account of the vice presidential candidate.”

The other factor, particularly pertinent for 2020, is a shortage of relevant examples when it comes to the electoral impact of a female running mate. It is hard to imagine two more diametrically opposed political figures than Geraldine Ferraro, a liberal Democratic congresswoman from Queens, and Sarah Palin, the ill-informed hockey mom turned Alaska governor. Both VP choices were the product of desperation, as both Walter Mondale (facing Ronald Reagan in 1984) and John McCain (trailing Barack Obama in 2008) believed they needed to do something unorthodox to shake up the race. But when Mondale ended up carrying just one state and McCain lost by the biggest margin of this century, it was hard to blame the flaws of their running mates (though Palin probably did cost the GOP ticket votes).

Of course, no presidential nominee has ever tapped a person of color as his running mate, and academic studies dating back to 2006 have shown that Black candidates, in particular, do boost turnout. In 2015, political scientists Amir Shawn Fairdosi and Jon Rogowski calculated that African American Democratic congressional candidates increased Black voting participation by as much as 5 percent. But there is no way of knowing whether these findings can be extrapolated to 2020 presidential politics when voting interest is already high because of Biden’s popularity with Black voters and the deep antipathy to Donald Trump.

Biden’s hefty lead in the polls also provides an argument against choosing a vice president primarily for political reasons. When seemingly safe Republican states such as Ohio and Georgia are in play, it is hard to determine precisely what Biden needs—even if the VP candidate had the clout with the voters to provide it.

There is an axiom dating back to Richard Nixon in 1968: “The vice president can’t help you. He can only hurt you.”