The Coronavirus Is Blowing Up Our Best Response to the Opioid Crisis

The overdose prevention line started by Brown seeks to offer some of the safety measures provided by supervised consumption sites, where people use drugs in sterile environments that are monitored by health professionals trained to reverse overdoses. There are about 100 supervised consumption sites in operation across Australia, Europe, and Canada, but the U.S. federal government publicly opposes consumption sites, going so far as to sue a nonprofit in Philadelphia for trying to open one. The local politics around their potential opening aren’t much more welcoming. In 2019, a federal judge in Philadelphia ruled that such a site would not violate an obscure statute in the Controlled Substances Act, but in June the same judge cited the pandemic and protests against police brutality as reasons to pause the opening.



“Given that sheltering in place during Covid-19 is increasing overdose mortality, safe consumption sites are more timely than ever,” Alex Kral, an epidemiologist at the nonprofit RTI International, told me. In The New England Journal of Medicine, Kral and his colleagues recently published a five-year evaluation of an unsanctioned consumption site operating at an undisclosed location in the United States. “In total, there were 10,514 injections and 33 opioid-involved overdoses over five years, all of which were reversed by naloxone administered by trained staff. No person who overdosed was transferred to an outside medical institution, and there were no deaths,” according to the study.

Brown’s overdose hotline is much more risky than a brick-and-mortar consumption site, and he acknowledges the inherent risks. “It’s a scary situation sometimes,” Brown says about being on the other end of the calls. “I took a call about an hour ago, and the guy said he was using a huge shot with heroin and fentanyl. I said, ‘Man, you gotta be careful, we can’t guarantee your safety here.’ He did the shot and started going out on me. Finally, just as I was about to pick up the other phone to call for help, he came back and got himself together.… My heart was pounding.”

“We’ve always had a lot of meth here in Denver,” said Kat Humphries, who works at the Harm Reduction Action Center, a syringe exchange and drop-in site in Denver. She keeps a close eye on self-reported overdose reversal data among her participants and saw a 46 percent spike between data tracked from January through March to data tracked from April through June.