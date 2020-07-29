The Coronavirus Is Blowing Up Our Best Response to the Opioid Crisis

“Any gains we made in funding for health departments, syringe exchanges, naloxone distribution, safe consumption spaces, and community outreach—it’s all at risk from Covid,” said Sue, who is also medical director at the Harm Reduction Coalition, a nonprofit advocacy group. “The cuts are gonna happen, it’s all on the line.”

In addition to looming and long-standing cuts to vital health services, the practice of social distancing runs against one of the central tenets of safety when using drugs: Never use alone. The greatest resource available to harm reductionists and people using drugs is access to one another, finding safety in a nonjudgmental and compassionate community. What does overdose prevention and harm reduction look like when people are more isolated than ever? Or when the public and private infrastructures that made the work possible are collapsing under austerity regimes? Even the most effective harm reduction strategies can only accomplish so much in a society that slashes investments in health, housing, and other basic needs.



Before he stopped using in 2017, Mike Brown injected meth and opioids for over 15 years. For a while after that, he worked as a “recovery advocate,” trying to connect people struggling with addiction to treatment centers that could offer help, but grew disillusioned with what he saw as a predatory system. “After about a year of doing that, I started seeing how shady the industry is,” he said. “They don’t give a shit about the patient, all they’re worried about is the insurance money.”

This was around the same time that Brown started hearing the term “harm reduction.” “When I first heard about syringe exchanges, I just couldn’t wrap my head around it,” he said, referring to programs that provide sterile syringes and collect used ones from people who inject drugs. “I thought, ‘Oh, that’s just enabling people to use,’ but then when you start looking at the evidence, it’s clear that it works.” Harm reduction is both a movement and a philosophy aimed at helping people who use drugs survive by giving them tools to prevent blood-borne infections and prevent and reverse overdoses.

Two years ago, Brown set up a small harm reduction outpost in Midland, Michigan, a mostly white, middle-class town of 41,700 people. As part of this work, Brown started Never Use Alone, a harm reduction service that connects people who have no choice but to use alone to a volunteer operator who waits on the line while the caller uses and calls for help if something goes wrong. Things started off slow, he said, with a few calls a week.

“Then this pandemic hit, and we’re getting 15 to 20 calls a day now,” Brown said, though he thinks skepticism about the service is keeping it from growing more at a time when people are limiting social interactions and using in isolation. Even though the service explicitly asks for the number to local emergency services instead of 911, which often dispatches police to the scene, calling for help still risks criminalization. “I don’t know if I would’ve trusted a service like this when I was using,” Brown said, though he’s hopeful the service will continue to grow as more people who use it vouch for it.

The overdose prevention line started by Brown seeks to offer some of the safety measures provided by supervised consumption sites, where people use drugs in sterile environments that are monitored by health professionals trained to reverse overdoses. There are about 100 supervised consumption sites in operation across Australia, Europe, and Canada, but the U.S. federal government publicly opposes consumption sites, going so far as to sue a nonprofit in Philadelphia for trying to open one. The local politics around their potential opening aren’t much more welcoming. In 2019, a federal judge in Philadelphia ruled that such a site would not violate an obscure statute in the Controlled Substances Act, but in June the same judge cited the pandemic and protests against police brutality as reasons to pause the opening.



“Given that sheltering in place during Covid-19 is increasing overdose mortality, safe consumption sites are more timely than ever,” Alex Kral, an epidemiologist at the nonprofit RTI International, told me. In The New England Journal of Medicine, Kral and his colleagues recently published a five-year evaluation of an unsanctioned consumption site operating at an undisclosed location in the United States. “In total, there were 10,514 injections and 33 opioid-involved overdoses over five years, all of which were reversed by naloxone administered by trained staff. No person who overdosed was transferred to an outside medical institution, and there were no deaths,” according to the study.

Brown’s overdose hotline is much more risky than a brick-and-mortar consumption site, and he acknowledges the inherent risks. “It’s a scary situation sometimes,” Brown says about being on the other end of the calls. “I took a call about an hour ago, and the guy said he was using a huge shot with heroin and fentanyl. I said, ‘Man, you gotta be careful, we can’t guarantee your safety here.’ He did the shot and started going out on me. Finally, just as I was about to pick up the other phone to call for help, he came back and got himself together.… My heart was pounding.”