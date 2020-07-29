The Emperor’s New Tone

It’s weird to think there may be people in the media who haven’t figure this out by now: Trump doesn’t change. His shifts in tone never last. Any “pivot” touted by allies or advisers crumbles into dust within 48 hours, typically amid an orgy of tweeting. And yet five years into the well-defined routines of Trump’s political career, journalists are still using the same outdated playbook—obsessing over minute changes in the “narrative” to the detriment of everything else—when it clearly no longer applies.



And yet, anyone who’s spent some time tracking the foibles of the American media probably understands why Trump’s continual bamboozlements succeed: Political journalists obsess over charting shifts in the political wind as if profound truths were revealed in these minute changes in micro-narratives. In their hands, a political campaign becomes something like a novel of manners: candidates wind their way to victory or defeat by adhering to (or casting off) well-trodden paths and conventions. Changes in approach—when Dwight Eisenhower decides to unload on Adlai Stevenson or when Barack Obama finally starts paying attention in debate prep—are seismic. They tell us everything we need to know about the campaign and the candidates involved.



The narrators who record these events are omniscient. They famously write from what Jay Rosen has called the “view from nowhere,” a place that is, somehow, beyond politics. Neither left, nor right, this unique vantage instead, as Rosen described in a 2010 piece, “places the journalist between polarized extremes, and calls that neither-nor position ‘impartial.’” It is explicitly designed as a defensive position, a way of avoiding charges of bias. And it has the added advantage of granting legitimacy. Our narrator is also an umpire: Unbeholden to either team, they can call balls and strikes as they see them.



This approach, as Rosen has been noting for nearly two decades, does not serve readers. And during Trump’s tenure, this approach has been a unique debacle. Rather than providing objectivity or legitimacy, reporters have become reliable rubes.



This week, Trump’s allies touted a change in tone. Citing both deeds (Trump’s cancellation of the Republican National Convention) and words (a somewhat less embarrassing press conference), the emergence of a different sort of Trump was heralded. And so the new narrative took hold: The president was taking virus seriously. (All it took was 150,000 dead and a canceled convention.)



Those who covered the president found themselves faced once again, with Lucy Van Pelt holding the football. The smart choice, in this situation, was to not fall for the same trick. But to suggest that the same old fake-out was coming proved to be, for many, beyond what the rules allowed.



ABC’s Rick Klein golf clapped that “the president is displaying a new tone and a new level of engagement.” The headline of Baker’s account in the Times borrowed a quote from former Obama chief-of-staff and Chicago mayor Rahm Emmanuel, who knows a thing or two about failures of leadership: “This is a case when you line it all up, it’s the last season of ‘The Apprentice,’ we’ve got 100 days left and the reality TV star just got mugged by reality.”

Hours later, as Trump went on yet another binge of grievance-mongering and paranoid advice, it was Baker and the Times getting mugged by reality.