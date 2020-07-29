The Emperor’s New Tone

Trump, to be fair, had not admitted having done anything wrong. But his tone had changed. “He was grudgingly bowing to the reality that the virus has spread, not ebbed, admitting that it would ‘get worse before it gets better,’ and had started holding press briefings again, a staple of the early weeks of the pandemic.” Finally, after more than three years in office, we had arrived at a crisis so profound that it could shake Donald Trump and force him to act (a little bit) presidential. He had not only started wearing a mask, he had begun to tell his supporters that it was patriotic to do so.



You probably know how this story ends: Four days later, it was all kaput.



A headline on the Times’ election blog—“Trump’s supposed shift on the virus didn’t last long”—could have been improved with the inclusion of a shruggie. The president, the Times acknowledged, was back to his old ways. Businesses must reopen, even with cases skyrocketing, Trump insisted. “We will beat the Virus, soon, and go on to the Golden Age,” he tweeted, sounding less like a president and more like Crazy Eddie (albeit with a dash of Hesiod). He then spent much of Monday tweeting dubious videos about hydroxychloroquine, the miracle cure that he has repeatedly touted despite the fact that it has shown little aptitude in fighting coronavirus, several of which were eventually removed by both Facebook and Twitter. Who was the president’s new go-to source for these claims? A Houston-based doctor who has asserted, among other things, that the scientists are trying to concoct a vaccine to end religion and that many ailments are the result of people having sex with demons in their dreams.

