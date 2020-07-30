All Police Can Be Secret Police

The president’s move also gave local officials something dramatic to stand up to—and distance themselves from. Last week, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was gassed by federal agents at a protest “as dozens of reporters and photographers—and a sardonic crowd of demonstrators chanting, ‘Fuck Ted Wheeler!’—watched the mayor cough, don clear plastic goggles, and give an interview to The New York Times,” the Portland alt-weekly Willamette Week reported. They were mocking him because in the weeks prior, the Portland police unleashed gas—in defiance of a court order—on the same protests. Those are his police.

Lawmakers who decried federal police in recent weeks have remained passive, if not forgiving, of local police engaged in the same kinds of conduct. On Wednesday, when New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked about the NYPD using an unmarked van to grab a protester, he used the specter of federal police to deflect criticism. “This is not Portland,” said the mayor. “What you see on that video is an NYPD officer.” While defending the officers in the video, he conceded that the optics may have been unfortunate: “There has to be sensitivity, where folks are understandably worried about what they see coming out of Washington.”

Despite the recent fervor, local efforts to hold federal police accountable have either failed or been flagrantly ignored. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has filed suit against the Department of Homeland Security (along with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Federal Protective Service, who all have agents in Portland policing protests), charging them with violating Portland residents’ constitutional rights. But a federal judge refused to grant Rosenblum’s request to temporarily restrain federal police. Another legal challenge to federal law enforcement, brought by journalists and legal observers, did win a temporary restraining order, barring them from arresting or using force against journalists and legal observers. Any federal officer in violation of the order, said the judge, would also be denied “qualified immunity” protections, which have shielded law enforcement from lawsuits. Still, journalists in Portland have documented how federal officers have repeatedly violated the judge’s order; some of their accounts are included in a new court filing, requesting the judge hold DHS in contempt of court.