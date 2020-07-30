Bolivia’s Covid-19 Election Nightmare Is a Warning

Asked this past spring whether the November 3 presidential election might need to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus, Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner replied, “I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other.” The response didn’t inspire confidence: Given President Donald Trump’s rhetoric and attitude, there has already been considerable handwringing about whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses, and how the pandemic might exacerbate chaos and uncertainty this November. In fact, Covid-19 election nightmare scenarios are already playing out in other countries around the world. And perhaps nowhere are the stakes higher than in Bolivia.

Last week, Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal postponed the country’s presidential election—for the third time. In November 2019, leftist President Evo Morales was forced out of the country by the armed forces after domestic opponents and influential international observers alleged he stole an election for an unprecedented fourth term the month before. Jeanine Añez, a far-right evangelical who had served as the Vice President of the Bolivian Senate, took over. Almost immediately, the government cracked down harshly on Morales supporters in Movement for Socialism (MAS), the party he helped build into a national political powerhouse advocating for indigenous rights, the nationalization of key industries, and wealth redistribution. Even those who celebrated Morales’s ouster were dismayed: “Faced with the genuinely hard challenge of countering Morales’s incitement to violence, she has also resorted to brutality,” Yascha Mounk wrote in The Atlantic of Añez. “Since she promised security forces immunity for actions they take to reestablish order, about 30 people have been killed in clashes between the government and Morales’s supporters.”

While Añez’s legitimacy is questionable at best—the New York Times refers to her as a “caretaker leader”—she will be in power until further notice. After announcing it would not be right for her to run for president in elections initially scheduled for May 2020, she reneged in January. After postponing the May elections due to the rising threat of Covid-19, she reluctantly signed a bill setting a new date of September 6. When the electoral tribunal last week announced the rather nonsensical move to October 18—a delay, but probably not enough time to make the election perfectly safe from a public health perspective, if that is the goal—Añez tweeted that “whatever the date, the government calls for promoting economic revival, the fight against the virus and the consolidation of democracy.” Añez herself tested positive for Covid-19 in early July, but now says she has recovered.

The opposition, led by MAS candidate Luis Arce and Morales from abroad, sees the delay differently. The current president polls a distant third behind Arce and conservative Carlos Mesa, who governed Bolivia from 2003 to 2005 and finished second in the 2019 race. With Arce far ahead of Añez, MAS has suggested the government is waiting for a more propitious moment to hear from voters. “The coup was carried out in the name of democracy,” Arce put it recently, “but eight months have passed and Bolivia is without democracy.” There is, of course, actual cause for concern about a September election: As of July 21, Bolivia had 60,991 confirmed coronavirus infections and 2,218 deaths, with the peak of the virus expected in the last week of August or first week of September. But this kernel of a legitimate fear has also offered plausible deniability for any underhanded motivation—an excuse for the government to forestall the possibility of handing power back to Morales’s party.

Aside from being a potential harbinger of Covid-driven democratic crises, two other factors make Bolivia’s situation particularly concerning from an international perspective. One is Bolivia’s ongoing human rights crisis since Morales’s ouster, with indigenous communities specifically being targeted. The other is Bolivia’s position as a crucial country in the international lithium supply chain, which powers batteries of all kinds, including those needed for renewable energy as the world transitions off fossil fuels.