Donald Trump Truly Is the Heir to the Legacy of Andrew Jackson

Early in his presidency, when he was still pretending to be a serious person, Donald Trump traveled to the birthplace of Andrew Jackson, our seventh president, to extol his virtues. Trump praised Jackson’s support for tariffs and his hatred of elites. (Ironically, Jackson, together with Thomas Jefferson, is considered one of the founders of the Democratic Party.) But some of the things about Jackson that Trump failed to mention probably were equally, if not more, attractive to him–Jackson’s racism, support for slavery, and willingness to use massive federal force against those who didn’t fit his racial or cultural concept of who is an American.

At Jackson’s behest, Congress passed the Indian Removal Act of 1830. It sought to resolve the Indian problem by authorizing the federal government to trade land west of the Mississippi for Indian land in the East. Jackson and his backers hoped that this scheme would persuade Native Americans to relocate from areas where the encroachments of white settlers were creating tensions that could no longer be contained; the inducement would be the promise of “removal” to uninhabited areas where natives could live in peace and safety. Jackson repeatedly emphasized that relocation was to be voluntary; those Indians who wanted to stay in the East could, if they desired, and would be given allotments of land to which they would be given good title. In his State of the Union message on December 8, 1829, Jackson said:

This emigration should be voluntary, for it would be as cruel as unjust to compel the aborigines to abandon the graves of their fathers and seek a home in a distant land. But they should be distinctly informed that if they remain within the limits of the states, they must be subject to their laws. In return for their obedience as individuals they will without doubt be protected in the enjoyment of those possessions, which they have improved by their industry.

The promise that Indian removal would be voluntary was critical to the legislation’s passage. Although the South, where most Native Americans lived, had no problem with using force to evict them, many Northerners were sympathetic to the plight of the Indians and were uncomfortable with the removal policy. Even with Jackson’s solemn promise that it would be done voluntarily, the Indian Removal Act passed the House of Representatives by just five votes (102 to 97), with Northern congressmen voting heavily against it.

University of Toledo historian Alfred Cave believes that Jackson was fundamentally dishonest in his pledge to ensure that removal would be purely voluntary. Jackson would use voluntary methods where possible—but he also had every intention of using force if necessary, even though it was specifically proscribed by the legislation. He looked the other way at state harassment of Indians, threatened them with the loss of self-government, and did nothing to protect them from fraud perpetrated by corrupt officials.

Historian Mary Young has detailed many of the ways in which the Indians were defrauded of their property. One technique was to send agents into Indian territory with goods and liquor, selling them to the Indians on credit and receiving the deed to their property as collateral. When the borrowers could not come up with cash to repay the loan, speculators got title to their property. Speculators also used Black slaves to harass and intimidate Indians into selling their land. (In the event that fraud was later claimed, the slaves were understandably unwilling to testify against their masters.) Lastly, the states did everything in their power to evict Indians by failing to protect them from white intruders on their land; they also routinely subjected the Indians to taxes, while requiring them to muster with the militia and work on public roads. In the end, most of the Indians who wanted to stay were forced off their land and emigrated west.