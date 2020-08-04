The Never Trumpers Have Already Won

In retrospect, it is hard to figure out what the 2016 Never Trump fuss was about in national security circles. Trump’s foreign policy since his election, after all, is at least as much a story of continuity with the Beltway consensus and Republican traditions as one of rupture. In many respects, Trump merely extended longtime bromides of right-wing foreign policy, like opposition to the Iran deal or the Paris climate accord, and support for anti-democratic forces globally, including the Israeli far right. True, Trump sidled up to a wider circle of dictators than was fashionable even in Cold War Washington, D.C., but it was a move from a bit less to a bit more rather than from consistent advocacy for democracy to its opposite. The friendship of George H.W. Bush and his clan with Saudi royalty over the decades is not that different from Jared Kushner’s relationship with tarnished wunderkind Mohammad bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince and thuggish de facto ruler of the country, even if the two communicate by text.

The other would-be heroes that Saldin and Teles interview are political operatives who run campaigns and staff bureaucracies; magazine writers and newspaper columnists who offer apologetics for friends and condemnation for enemies; and some academic economists and lawyers. Members of each of these groups report experiencing Trump’s boorishness as an insult to their own intellectual standing. Never Trumpism “can’t be superficially intellectualized as policy dispute,” Zelikow explains. “He’s disgusting,” curtly observes Bush speechwriter (and now Atlantic writer) David Frum, who introduced the phrase “axis of evil” to the language—as if the fact that Trump is a skunk proved that the politics of Republicans before were a garden party. “Politics isn’t just a matter of getting the policy you want,” Bret Stephens sententiously tells Saldin and Teles. “Politics is also about culture and values.… Do I have to sit there and read Allan Bloom to these motherfuckers?”

But it’s difficult to believe that Trump’s character foibles and edgy nativism are supposed to explain the hatred for him. The notion that the same crew that promoted Newt Gingrich and Sarah Palin as standard-bearers of American conservatism has always demanded exemplary leaders is laughable. American conservatives have never entirely cordoned off the toxic forces in their own coalitions—the antisemites, patriarchs, and racists—especially after the Republican electoral base moved south in the 1960s. Some Never Trumpers, like newly minted Washington Post columnist Max Boot, feigned horror in discovering what the conservative movement had been doing all along. Ross Douthat, the New York Times writer and soft Never Trumper, concedes to Saldin and Teles that many Republicans have long practiced a “willing blindness” about the centrality of race-baiting as an election and governance strategy.