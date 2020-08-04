The Never Trumpers Have Already Won

Exceptionally close to the Never Trump insurgency, Saldin and Teles take a cozy approach to their study of this movement and its central characters, faithfully drawing on their accounts of the rise of Trump. They start with the national security experts—figures such as former National Security Council staffers Peter Feaver and Philip Zelikow. Officially, this stalwart crew feared that Trump threatened the Cold War national security consensus that had once led conservatives beyond geopolitical “isolationism.” Views once safely quarantined to the libertarian or racist fringes of their party were now getting a second look, they worried.

Their concern here was hardly disinterested: More important than anything else for them was that Trump was breaking the taboo within the Republican Party that forbade calling the Iraq War a gross error. When Trump said on the South Carolina debate stage in February 2016 that George W. Bush’s invasion had been “a big, fat mistake,” Republicans shuddered in horror. Like many others, Bush’s speechwriter Marc Thiessen thought such comments were suicide in a military-friendly state. But Trump’s comments helped him. “Strange as it may be to hear,” Never Trump ex-Republican and journalist Jay Nordlinger later reflected, “the current president of the United States—a hero of the Republican party and the conservative movement—has the same view of the Bush administration and the Iraq War as the hard Left.”

To their credit, Saldin and Teles get one national security specialist in the Never Trump movement to admit that he consciously angled to make an early act of resistance seem like anything but a defense of reckless warmongering. In August 2016, he released an open letter for wide media circulation, arguing that Trump was beyond the pale for a storied party. When he started to collect the signatures of former Republican officials, he strategically left out neoconservative “prince of darkness” Richard Perle and former Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz, both architects of the Iraq War. This move did not stop New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd observing that the Never Trumpers’ fear—that Trump would “make America less safe” and “diminish our standing in the world”—was already a reality created by the establishment’s foreign policy.

In retrospect, it is hard to figure out what the 2016 Never Trump fuss was about in national security circles. Trump’s foreign policy since his election, after all, is at least as much a story of continuity with the Beltway consensus and Republican traditions as one of rupture. In many respects, Trump merely extended longtime bromides of right-wing foreign policy, like opposition to the Iran deal or the Paris climate accord, and support for anti-democratic forces globally, including the Israeli far right. True, Trump sidled up to a wider circle of dictators than was fashionable even in Cold War Washington, D.C., but it was a move from a bit less to a bit more rather than from consistent advocacy for democracy to its opposite. The friendship of George H.W. Bush and his clan with Saudi royalty over the decades is not that different from Jared Kushner’s relationship with tarnished wunderkind Mohammad bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince and thuggish de facto ruler of the country, even if the two communicate by text.

The other would-be heroes that Saldin and Teles interview are political operatives who run campaigns and staff bureaucracies; magazine writers and newspaper columnists who offer apologetics for friends and condemnation for enemies; and some academic economists and lawyers. Members of each of these groups report experiencing Trump’s boorishness as an insult to their own intellectual standing. Never Trumpism “can’t be superficially intellectualized as policy dispute,” Zelikow explains. “He’s disgusting,” curtly observes Bush speechwriter (and now Atlantic writer) David Frum, who introduced the phrase “axis of evil” to the language—as if the fact that Trump is a skunk proved that the politics of Republicans before were a garden party. “Politics isn’t just a matter of getting the policy you want,” Bret Stephens sententiously tells Saldin and Teles. “Politics is also about culture and values.… Do I have to sit there and read Allan Bloom to these motherfuckers?”

But it’s difficult to believe that Trump’s character foibles and edgy nativism are supposed to explain the hatred for him. The notion that the same crew that promoted Newt Gingrich and Sarah Palin as standard-bearers of American conservatism has always demanded exemplary leaders is laughable. American conservatives have never entirely cordoned off the toxic forces in their own coalitions—the antisemites, patriarchs, and racists—especially after the Republican electoral base moved south in the 1960s. Some Never Trumpers, like newly minted Washington Post columnist Max Boot, feigned horror in discovering what the conservative movement had been doing all along. Ross Douthat, the New York Times writer and soft Never Trumper, concedes to Saldin and Teles that many Republicans have long practiced a “willing blindness” about the centrality of race-baiting as an election and governance strategy.

A better theory of the origins of Never Trumpism is that it was a political bet that Trump would lose in the general election if not in the primaries. Those who made that bet had to own it when it didn’t work out. It is true enough that many Never Trumpers have forgone opportunities in the short term. (Others ultimately compromised, like neoconservative Elliott Abrams, who is now special representative for Venezuela, or considered doing so, like Eliot Cohen, who melodramatically vacillated about whether conservatives should serve in the administration, consulting with Trump’s team just to be sure.) But it was rarely because of a moral objection: Never Trumpers were, Saldin and Teles observe in passing, “positioning themselves for the future,” when they believed the party would again look to them for guidance.

It is here that Saldin and Teles themselves slide into a bit too much rationalization. Many of the Never Trump sages they interview have, after all, spent their careers compromising on the purity of their policy visions, insisting on working within a political system that requires leaders who cut deals, organize coalitions, and win votes. These are not people known for ethical probity, and they regard those who carp about compromise from outside as naïve and unsophisticated, incapable of understanding that action requires connivance with power. Saldin and Teles imply that this very fact might make the Never Trump reach for purity even more honorable.