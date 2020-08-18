William Faulkner’s Southern Guilt

In February 1956, William Faulkner, blind drunk, gave an infamous interview. After toiling for decades in relative obscurity, Faulkner had become a literary celebrity—he had won the Nobel Prize seven years earlier—and as the civil rights movement gathered steam, he was increasingly sought after by journalists to provide a Southern perspective on race relations. Faulkner was already on record as a liberal opponent of white supremacy. A year earlier, he had reacted to the lynching of Emmett Till by writing, “If we in America have reached that point in our desperate culture when we must murder children, no matter for what reason or what color, we don’t deserve to survive, and probably won’t.”

The Saddest Words: William Faulkner’s Civil War by Michael Gorra Liveright Buy on Bookshop

But Faulkner was worried about the pace of change in the South, and the vehemence and violence of white resistance to integration following the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision. In March 1956, he published an article in Life magazine cautioning advocates of desegregation to “go slow now.” In the drunken interview the month before, he had gone even further. If federally mandated integration were to proceed, he insisted, the Southern states would revolt. “The government will send its troops and we’ll be back at 1860.” More disturbingly, he signaled where his own ultimate allegiances would lie:

As long as there’s a middle road, all right, I’ll be on it. But if it came to fighting I’d fight for Mississippi against the United States even if it meant going out into the street and shooting Negroes … I will go on saying that the Southerners are wrong and that their position is untenable, but if I have to make the same choice Robert E. Lee made then I’ll make it.

These statements, which Faulkner quickly disavowed, are more than a stain on a great writer’s reputation—though they are certainly that. They are also, according to the scholar Michael Gorra’s provocative and engrossing new book, The Saddest Words, an entry point into one of the secret themes of Faulkner’s oeuvre: the Civil War, and the collective madness that underlay the Southern resistance to abolition.

Gorra’s book comes at a moment when Confederate monuments are being pulled down across the country, and the legacy of the Civil War is being revisited again. But he presses a case—that Faulkner should be read, in spite of everything, as an anti-racist writer, or at least one who has something valuable to contribute to conversations on race today—that may be difficult to sustain in an environment where people are not only confronting the specter of the racist past but demanding decisive action in the racist present. Toward the end of The Saddest Words, Gorra quotes W.E.B. Du Bois’s famous declaration that “the problem of the Twentieth Century is the problem of the color-line” and contends that “no white writer in our literature thought longer and harder about that problem” than Faulkner. Yet in his zeal to show us that he thought about it, Gorra sometimes overrates what he thought about it.

The Civil War is everywhere and nowhere in Faulkner’s fiction. While the conflict is “an inescapable point of reference in his characters’ speech and lives,” Gorra observes, Faulkner only “rarely makes it an explicit subject.” Of his 20-odd books, only one—1938’s The Unvanquished—is entirely set in the 1860s, though many others refer or allude to that turbulent period. “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” a character in 1951’s Requiem for a Nun famously declares. This haunted worldview, in Gorra’s telling, emerged from the lived experience of Reconstruction and the postbellum South more generally, where a variety of social and economic forces kept Southerners in a kind of anguished suspension.